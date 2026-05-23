70th Anniversary: Excitement, as Navy empowers over 300 widows in Delta

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

Amid palpable excitement and relief, the Nigerian Navy, through the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta, has empowered more than 300 widows as part of activities marking the Navy’s 70th anniversary celebration.

The outreach, which drew widows from military, paramilitary and civilian backgrounds, formed part of a wider anniversary celebration that began with Jumaat prayers at the NNS Delta Mosque on Friday.

The grand event, which held on Saturday at NNS Delta in Warri, brought together widows of deceased personnel of the Nigerian Navy, Army, Air Force, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Fire Service, as well as widows from various communities across the state.

In his welcome address, the Commander of NNS Delta, Commodore Shehu Tasiu, said the Navy deliberately chose to use its 70th anniversary celebration to recognise the sacrifices made not only by fallen officers but also by the families they left behind.

He said while the Nigerian Navy had spent seven decades protecting Nigeria’s territorial waters, combating piracy and securing critical oil infrastructure, the institution also recognised that many officers had paid heavily through death, ill-health and long separation from their families.

According to him, the outreach was organised in line with the leadership vision of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, to ensure that widows and families of fallen officers were not abandoned after the death of their loved ones.

Tasiu noted that widows of military and security personnel often become forgotten after burial ceremonies, as sympathy and support gradually disappear despite the sacrifices their husbands made in service to the nation.

Addressing the widows, he said many of their late husbands died while fighting insurgency, combating oil theft in the Niger Delta, maintaining internal security and serving the country under difficult conditions.

“To the wives of our fallen brothers from the Nigerian Navy, Army, Air Force, Police, NSCDC and other agencies, I salute your courage and perseverance,” he said.

“They were not perfect men, but they were patriots who answered when Nigeria called. They left behind uniforms that will never be worn again, and a legacy of honour that time cannot erase.”

The naval commander assured the widows that the Navy under the leadership of the Chief of the Naval Staff was creating more avenues for engagement and support for families of deceased personnel.

“Our goal is to reduce your loneliness and to reassure every serving officer and rating that their families will not be forgotten,” he added.

Speaking on the inclusion of civilian widows in the programme, Commodore Tasiu said the Navy believed security agencies could not operate in isolation from the communities they serve.

He stated that the Nigerian Navy shared the same waterways and environment with ordinary citizens and therefore had a responsibility to support vulnerable members of society irrespective of status or background.

According to him, the outreach was designed to strengthen trust between civilians and security agencies while promoting a sense of shared humanity.

“To the widows of our civilian brothers whose husbands were traders, farmers, teachers and fishermen, you may wonder why the Navy invited you. The answer is simple, the Nigerian Navy does not exist in isolation,” he stated.

“When communities only see uniformed personnel during raids, fear takes root. But when the Navy reaches out, listens and honours struggling families regardless of uniform or status, trust is built.”

The commander described widows as “warriors” and praised their resilience in raising children and sustaining their families despite the loss of their husbands.

“Your uniform is not camouflage; it is the wrapper you tie each morning to face the world. Your weapon is not a rifle, but your prayers, your hustle and your refusal to let your children become orphans in spirit,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Delta State Commissioner for Women and Humanitarian Affairs, Honourable Princess Pat Ajudua, represented by Mrs Sally Ashinze Anyadike, commended NNS Delta for organising what she described as an inclusive and compassionate outreach programme.

She noted that the initiative was remarkable because it accommodated military widows, paramilitary widows and civilian widows in one gathering, stressing that suffering and loss did not discriminate between professions or social class.

The commissioner said widows of security personnel deserved continued recognition because their husbands sacrificed their lives in the defence of the country and maintenance of public safety.

She further stated that civilian widows equally deserved support because poverty and hardship affected families irrespective of whether their husbands served in uniform or not.

“I have been told that this gathering is unique. It is not exclusive to military widows. It includes widows of paramilitary officers and remarkably, it includes civilian widows nominated by their wards, community leaders, religious bodies and local councils,” she said.

“To the civilian widows, you are the heart of this outreach. By nominating you, your wards have declared that suffering has no uniform. Poverty does not check an ID card before it knocks.”

The commissioner stated the Delta State Government under Governor Sheriff Oborevwori remained committed to protecting widows through empowerment and legal support programmes.

She listed some of the initiatives of the ministry to include the Widows’ Support Scheme, Skills Acquisition and Empowerment Programme, Legal Aid for Widows Initiative and medical outreach programmes for widows.

According to her, many widows continue to suffer economic hardship, emotional trauma and property disputes after the death of their husbands.

She condemned harmful widowhood practices and called for stronger legal protection for widows facing harassment from relatives of their late husbands.

“Under Delta State law, a widow is entitled to her late husband’s estate alongside her children. If any widow here is facing property grabbing, report to my Ministry. We will deploy legal officers and, where necessary, involve the police,” she said.

The commissioner also encouraged widows not to see themselves as defeated by circumstance but as strong women capable of rebuilding their lives.

“You have been told that your life is over because your husband is gone. That is a lie. Your husband may have departed, but you remain. Your children need you. Your community needs you. Nigeria needs you,” she added.

She urged the Nigerian Navy to sustain the outreach beyond the anniversary celebration and continue building stronger relationships with communities.

In an inspirational talk session, the Divisional Police Officer of Ugborikoko Police Station, CSP Omosetemi Agbede-Zuokumor, urged mothers and widows to maintain open communication with their children to help build confidence and proper values.

She warned that many children were growing up without adequate emotional support and guidance, adding that parents needed to create safe environments where children could freely discuss their challenges.

“We have discovered that our children do not have the self-confidence befitting of a Nigerian,” she said.

“Create an environment where your children will be free to speak to you about issues that they are facing.”

The widows were presented with gift items such as wrappers, buckets and palliative packages in the form of foodstuffs.

In a tears-jerking appreciation speech, the representative of the widows,Mrs Omorayo Joycelyn thanked the NNS Delta for organising the event and having the widows in mind by putting smiles on their faces.

Expressing her joy and gratitude, another widow, 72-year-old Mrs Alice Omabegho said that she had no idea that the Nigerian Navy could do this for them.

She said: “I am so elated and happy. I didn’t know that our Nigerian Navy could do this for us. I really appreciate what they did. From what they have done today, it shows that they have passion for widows.”

Present at the event were the Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Delta Ports Command, Commander Ann Nnenna Okoebor, Deputy Commander NDLEA, Lekan Ranti, Commodore Omatseye Nesiama (Rtd), Admiral John Kpokpogai (Rtd), the Commander of Nigerian Navy Hospital, Warri, Surgeon Captain UF Adanu, Lieutenant Monday Efoi, Commander Shitu amongst others.

For a better society

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