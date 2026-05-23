2027: Ex-Edo Assembly Majority Leader, Iduoriyekemwen, 35 others emerge Edo ADC candidates

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

Former Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Matthew Iduoriyekemwen and 35 others, have emerged as candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during the National and State House of Assembly primary elections, Chairman of the Committee, Ebiowei Olomu, said the aim of the party was to take over government in 2027, decrying the suffering of Nigerians occasioned by insecurity, high inflation, among others.

He urged members of the opposition party to ensure they remain united to achieve their objectives.

He also urged any party member aggrieved by the outcome of the primary elections to approach the ADC Primary Election Appeal Committee.

Olomu said three emerged as senatorial candidates, nine for the House of Representatives and 24 for the Edo State House of Assembly, maintaining that “Our aim is to take over government in 2027. As we all can see the suffering Nigerians are going through, the insecurity, the high cost of living. Please, let us work together to be able to achieve our objectives. We appeal to anybody aggrieved by the conduct of the primary election to appeal to the committee set up by the national.”

Announcing the results, he said Hon. Iduoriyekemwen emerged as the Edo South Senatorial District candidate on consensus, polling 23,174 votes, while Mrs. Herbarta Inemezele Okonufua also emerged as consensus candidate for Edo Central Senatorial District, polling 4,898 votes. For Edo North, Prince Musa Jerry Braimo emerged with 14,992 votes.

Also, candidates for the nine House of Representatives positions emerged through consensus. In Egor/Ikpoba-Okha Federal Constituency, Ekundayo Ukponwan emerged with 5,595 votes, while Louis Ejedeavwe Ebodaghe emerged for Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency with 3,531 votes.

Others are Ighalo Paulson Odion for Esan North-East/Esan South-East with 1,339 votes, Bright Egharevba for Orhionmwon/Uhunmwonde Federal Constituency with 5,114 votes.

In Etsako Federal Constituency, Braimah Yakubu emerged with 10,228 votes, while Shedrach Idugbai emerged in Owan Federal Constituency with 961 votes. Osazemen Ehigie Uzamere polled 1,926 votes to emerge ADC candidate for Ovia Federal Constituency, while Ateri Nelson Kayode emerged candidate for Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency with 3,312 votes, and Osamwonyi Williams Irowa for Oredo Federal Constituency with 2,010 votes.

On his part, Hon. Iduoriyekemwen said he was happy that the party had offered him the platform to contest the 2027 senatorial election, maintaining that there is no politician in Edo South Senatorial District that understands the zone better than himself.

“I am happy that ADC has given me the opportunity to be its candidate for the 2027 Senatorial election. There is no politician in Edo South that knows the zone more than me. I am a grassroots politician,” he said.

For a better society

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