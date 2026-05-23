2027: Araraume sweeps Imo North APC primary

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has emerged victorious in the All Progressives Congress, APC senatorial primary for Imo North, securing overwhelming support across all 54 wards of the zone.

The outcome is being framed by supporters as more than a routine party contest. It is being described as a reaffirmation of political continuity, grassroots loyalty, and the durability of long-established political structures in the region.

Observers note that in a political climate often defined by shifting alliances and unpredictable loyalties, Araraume’s victory stands out.

The result suggests that some political foundations in Imo North remain firmly rooted despite broader turbulence in state and national politics.

For decades, Araraume has maintained a visible presence in the zone, building relationships that extend beyond election cycles. His ability to secure support across every ward is being interpreted as evidence of a political network that has remained intact over time.

The victory has also put to rest recent rumours that Araraume had stepped down from the race.

Sources close to the campaign say he was neither present nor invited to any meeting where aspirants purportedly withdrew.

Supporters described the claims as attempts by detractors to sow confusion after a decisive contest.

Political analysts in the zone argued that if any hierarchy existed, it would have been other aspirants stepping down for Araraume, not the reverse.

They pointed to his legislative experience, institutional memory, and long-standing influence as factors that cemented his standing in Imo North.

Beyond the immediate local implications, the result carries broader significance for the National Assembly. Supporters say Araraume’s return to the Senate would add depth, experience, and strategic insight to legislative deliberations, complementing President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

For constituents in Imo North, the outcome reflects a choice rooted in familiarity and expectation. Many believe his networks and understanding of federal processes could help attract development projects to a zone where infrastructure and economic needs remain pressing.

The win was also seen as a reminder that political relevance is not easily erased. It is earned, maintained, and reaffirmed through consistent engagement with voters, according to party stakeholders in the area.

Ultimately, Araraume’s emergence signals a renewed chapter in Imo North’s political trajectory. Party members say it points to a phase shaped by experience, structure, and the enduring influence of grassroots politics in the zone.

For a better society

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