Winterplace targets expansion across Africa, plans training school for HVAC technicians

The Chief Executive Officer of Winterplace Services Limited, Engr. Ikechukwu Obi has said the company is intensifying efforts to redefine Nigeria’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry through quality engineering services, manpower development and expansion into other African countries.

Speaking during an interview with journalists at the company’s office in Abuja, Obi said Winterplace, which began operations in 2014, was established with the vision of becoming a world-class engineering company and a leading provider of central air-conditioning, ventilation and home appliance solutions.

According to him, the company provides services to offices, hotels, homes, government ministries, departments and agencies, with emphasis on quality delivery and customer satisfaction.

“The core objective of the organization is providing excellent engineering services to private, government and corporate organizations with a keen consciousness of quality goods and services as its pivot,” he said.

Engr. Obi explained that the company works with clients from project conception to implementation, while also providing after-sales services and technical support.

He noted that Winterplace is aiming to become one of the top 10 Nigerian companies in specialty engineering, particularly in heating, ventilation and air conditioning services.

“We have gained an outstanding reputation for innovation, reliability and service excellence over the years. Our engineers are professionally trained to configure systems that focus on clients’ requirements,” he stated.

The CEO added that the company is expanding its operations to other African countries while maintaining professionalism, transparency and quality service delivery.

Despite the company’s achievements, Obi identified several challenges affecting operations in the engineering sector, including high borrowing interest rates, delays in payment for executed projects, high importation costs, shortage of skilled labour and delays in clearing goods at the nation’s ports.

He also decried the activities of quacks and impersonators in the industry, saying they pose serious threats to professional standards and quality service delivery.

“Like every other thriving company in Nigeria, Winterplace faces numerous challenges ranging from high borrowing interest rates, exorbitant importation charges, delays in clearing goods at the wharf and lack of skilled labour,” he said.

Obi, however, expressed optimism that the challenges could be addressed through collaboration with regulators and stakeholders in the industry.

He disclosed that the company is working with agencies such as the Standards Organisation of Nigeria and the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria to improve standards and strengthen professionalism within the sector.

The Winterplace boss further announced plans to establish a training school in collaboration with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria to equip technicians and workers in the industry with global best practices.

According to him, the proposed training institution will provide professional training for installers, operators and other industry workers, thereby reducing the prevalence of unskilled labour and quackery.

“We are at the verge of establishing a training school in conjunction with COREN to ensure that staff are adequately trained and equipped with global best practices,” he said.

Obi assured clients and prospective customers of the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality engineering solutions comparable to global standards.

He said Winterplace has built strong technical expertise over the years through partnerships with leading manufacturers of electronic safety and security systems, adding that the company remains committed to innovation, professionalism and sustainable development.

“We are building a legacy of intentional and professional processes that create lasting positive impact through values, relationships, mentorship and trust,” he added.

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