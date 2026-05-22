Wike’s ally, Kingsley Chindah emerges APC Gov’ship candidate in Rivers

EMMANUEL NWELEDUM, Port Harcourt

The All Progressive Congress, APC, governorship primary election has ended in Rivers State with the lawmaker representing the Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, emerging as party’s gubernatorial candidate for the forthcoming 2027 elections.

Chinda, who is the Minority Leader, of the House of Representatives and a strong ally of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, emerged as the sole candidate of the party following the withdrawal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and two other aspirants, Pastor Tonye Cole and Dr. Dax Alabo George-Kelly from exercise.

He was declared winner of the primary held in across 23 local government areas of the state on Monday with 268,497.

Declaring the results of the election at the APC State Secretariat in Port Harcourt, the Chairman of the APC Governorship primaries election for Rivers State and Returning Officer, Kwamoti Bitrus, said OK Chinda got 268,497 votes, out of the total number of voters at 297,068

Bitrus thanked the party’s faithful, especially the State APC chairman, Tony Okocha and Rivers people for the peace experienced all through the exercise.

“The sole aspirant, Chinda Ogundu Kingsley, scored the total number of votes, 268, 497. Chinda Ogundu Kingsley having satisfied the requirements of APC Constitution and guidelines, and scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared winner of the primary election and is in turn elected as the party’s governorship candidate for Rivers State dated this 21st day of May 2026.

”We appreciate your conduct and your commitment, most especially the State Party Chairman that provides a conducive environment for us to conduct this exercise and we are so grateful for that.

“I also want to appreciate the people of Rivers State. We have gone to four places to observe before coming to the collation center how the exercise is being carried out and we are truly satisfied with what we have seen, which was rancor-free. That is how a party should conduct themselves, and we commend you for that,” he added.

Addressing newsmen, Felix Obuah, the APC candidate for Rivers West Senatorial District, congratulated OK Chinda, describing him as the best sellable candidate for the party in the polls.

He boasted that no other party or candidate can defeat Chinda in the 2027 elections.

”In Rivers State, we are going for the best candidate who can join people around in Rivers State. To be sincere to you, I don’t think any party can win anything in Rivers State.

“I want to assure you that we’re not only marketing OK Chinda, we’re marketing a better candidate. Chinda is an acceptable candidate any day any time and I want to be very grateful to God Almighty for making this day to come,” he said.

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