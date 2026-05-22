Signing ceremony of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc N500bn Rights Issue offer at Dangote Sugar Apapa Refinery Complex Lagos

L R… Managing Director FirstCap Limited, Ukandu E. Ukandu, Group Chief Executive Officer Vetiva Capital Management limited, Chuka Eseka; Group Executive Director Commercial Operations – Cement & Foods Businesses, Dangote Industries Limited, Mariya Aliko Dangote; Group Managing Director/CEO, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc Thabo Mabe; Group Chief Finance Officer, Dangote Sugar Refinery, Oscar Mbeche; Executive Director United Capital Plc, Sunday Anene and the Chief Executive, StanbicIBTC Capital, Oladele Sotubo during the signing ceremony of the Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc N500 billion Rights Issue Of 8,097,918,827 Ordinary Shares of 50 Kobo each by parties to the offer at the Dangote Sugar Apapa Refinery Complex Lagos on Tuesday 19th May 2026.

L – R… Group Chief Executive Officer Vetiva Capital Management limited, Chuka Eseka; Group Executive Director Commercial Operations – Cement & Foods Businesses, Dangote Industries Limited, Mariya Aliko Dangote; Group Managing Director/CEO, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Thabo Mabe; Group Chief Finance Officer, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Oscar Mbeche; Chief Executive, StanbicIBTC Capital, Oladele Sotubo signing the Dangote Sugar Rights Issue documents during the signing ceremony of the Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc N500 billion Rights Issue Of 8,097,918,827 Ordinary Shares of 50 Kobo each by parties to the offer at the Dangote Sugar Apapa Refinery Complex Lagos on Tuesday 19th May 2026.

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