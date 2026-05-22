Private placement for Dangote Refinery pulls over $2bn commitments ahead of IPO

. We ‘re not allocating full amount requested — Dangote

. E/Africa refinery gets 4yr gestation period

SOPURUCHI ONWUKA (Editor)

Investor appetite for the proposed listing of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals has surged beyond $2 billion in private placement indications, as President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, disclosed overwhelming interest in the refinery’s planned Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Dangote made the disclosure during a visit by the leadership of FirstHoldCo to the 650,000 barrels-per-day refinery and Dangote Fertiliser Limited in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos.

According to him, requests for participation in the private placement phase of the planned IPO have already exceeded $2 billion, underscoring strong investor confidence in the refinery and the broader industrialisation agenda of the Group.

“There is significant interest in the IPO and private placement,” Dangote said. “Requests for private placement have already exceeded $2 billion. We are not allocating the full amount requested, but the response reflects the confidence investors have in the refinery and in the future of African industrialization.”

He explained that the planned listing is intended not only to raise capital but also to broaden ownership of Africa’s largest refinery by enabling retail investors across Nigeria and the continent to participate directly in the company’s growth.

“We want ordinary Africans to participate in the value being created,” he said. “What companies like Amazon and Apple achieved for investors globally is the kind of wealth creation we want to replicate in Africa. We want people to invest, grow with us and share in the prosperity.”

Dangote also unveiled plans for a new 700,000 barrels-per-day East Africa refinery, which he said would include polypropylene and base oil production facilities. He stated that the project could become operational within three to four years after construction commences.

According to him, the proposed refinery was not initially included in the Group’s Vision 2030 growth strategy, suggesting that the conglomerate is already on track to outperform its long-term revenue projections.

He noted that the Group has consolidated leadership positions across multiple sectors over the last five years, particularly in cement production across 11 African countries, while expanding aggressively into refining, petrochemicals and fertiliser production.

Dangote said the company has increased cement production capacity to 55 million tonnes per annum, established clinker export terminals, and executed large-scale industrial projects aimed at strengthening regional trade and reducing Africa’s dependence on imported finished products.

“We have built businesses that address Africa’s critical needs and create long term value for the continent,” he said. “Africa should stop exporting raw materials while importing finished products. That is equivalent to exporting jobs and importing poverty.”

Chairman of FirstHoldCo, Femi Otedola, commended Dangote for delivering what he described as the world’s largest single-train refinery and revealed plans to acquire $100 million worth of shares during the private placement.

“He is a genius and one of the greatest men to come out of Africa. What he has done is helping to liberate the continent from economic slavery and import dependency,” Otedola said.

“I have visited this refinery more than 25 times, and I have appealed to him to allocate $100 million worth of shares to me during the private placement. That is one of the reasons I sold my stake in Geregu so I can reinvest the proceeds in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.”

Otedola further expressed confidence in the Group’s plan to expand refining capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day, arguing that Africa’s growing demand for refined petroleum products supports additional investments in domestic refining infrastructure.

Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank Group, Olusegun Alebiosu, described the refinery as a landmark industrial project capable of inspiring transformational investments across Africa.

“If you see this refinery and realise that an individual conceived and delivered a project of this magnitude that is already helping to stabilise energy supply across Africa, you cannot help but be inspired,” Alebiosu said.

“We have delegates here from the United Kingdom and several African countries, and I believe they will return home with a renewed commitment to building industries that can transform their economies. It is about building Africa together.”

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