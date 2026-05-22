Press Week: Elumelu, NUJ urge media to combat disinformation, defend democracy

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Alhassan Yahya, says the council’s 2026 Press Week should be a time for reflection, professional advancement, unity and renewed advocacy.

Delivering the lecture at the NUJ FCT Press Week 2026, Comrade Yahya urged journalists to recommit to ethical reporting, press freedom, and national development.

He stressed the need for the welfare of media professionals across Nigeria.

He disclosed that “Press Week is not merely a ceremonial event. It is a period of introspection, recommitment and renewed advocacy for ethical journalism, press freedom, national development, and the welfare of media professionals across Nigeria.”

Highlighting the fast-changing media landscape, Yahya noted challenges are posed by digital communication, artificial intelligence, citizen journalism and the rapid spread of misinformation and disinformation, alongside mounting security threats facing reporters.

Despite these pressures, he praised Nigerian journalists for their resilience, courage and commitment to truth and public accountability.

“Journalists are custodians of democracy,” he said, adding that a vibrant and independent press is essential to holding leaders accountable and protecting justice, transparency and good governance.

“Without a vibrant and independent press, democracy itself becomes vulnerable.”

Yahya thanked the NUJ FCT Council for its strategic role in strengthening professional journalism and promoting media excellence in the nation’s capital, commending council members for their dedication and unity.

He outlined persistent threats confronting journalists, attacks, harassment, intimidation, poor remuneration, job insecurity and unsafe working conditions and called for urgent action to protect the integrity of the profession.

“The Nigeria Union of Journalists remains resolute in advocating for better welfare, improved working conditions, insurance protection, prompt payment of salaries, and greater institutional support for journalists nationwide,” he said.

“A journalist who works under fear, uncertainty, or hardship cannot effectively discharge the sacred responsibility of informing society.”

The president said the NUJ is engaging government institutions, media owners, development partners and other stakeholders to prioritize journalists’ welfare and protection.

Emphasizing capacity building, he said the future of journalism belongs to practitioners who are adaptable, technology-savvy, fact-oriented, and ethically grounded.

“Our credibility remains our greatest asset,” he stated, urging reporters to resist sensationalism, political manipulation, ethnic bias, and unprofessional conduct.

He pledged the NUJ’s support for initiatives that strengthen fact-checking, digital literacy, investigative reporting, and ethical standards.

The Comrade President also appealed to government at all levels to respect press freedom and protect democratic values, reminding officials that journalists are partners in nation building, not enemies of the state.

He urged security agencies to safeguard journalists as they perform lawful duties, noting that “democracy flourishes where the press operates freely without intimidation or fear.”

In closing, the president called on members to recommit to unity, mentorship and preserving the dignity of the profession.

He paid tribute to veteran journalists whose sacrifices shaped today’s practice.

He reminded attendees that Nigeria’s complex political, social and economic transitions make the media’s role more critical than ever, saying journalists should promote peace, national unity, responsible dialogue, and issue-based reporting.

“Let this Press Week serve as a platform for renewed collaboration between the media, government, civil society and the Nigerian people in pursuit of a more just, peaceful and prosperous nation,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Minority Leader of the 9th House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has called on journalists, political actors and citizens to unite against the growing threat of disinformation ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that fake news and propaganda could undermine Nigeria’s democracy if left unchecked.

Elumelu made the call on Tuesday while delivering the keynote address at the 2026 Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council Press Week Lecture and Awards Night event at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

Speaking on the theme, “2027 Election: Defending Democracy in the Era of Disinformation,” the immediate past Minority Leader of the House of Representatives described the issue of disinformation as one of the greatest threats confronting the nation’s democratic process.

“At the moment, Nigeria stands at a defining moment in its democratic journey. As we look ahead to the 2027 general elections, we are confronted not only with familiar political challenges but also with a rapidly evolving and more complex threat: the weaponisation of disinformation.

“Disinformation, misinformation, and propaganda have moved from the fringes to take center stage as dangerous tools for manipulation of political discourse; unleashing negative energies that distort public perception and opinion, weaken institutions, erode public trust, instigate divisions, restiveness and violence and corrupt electoral outcomes.

“Of course, democracy thrives when citizens are well informed and able to make rational choices. However, when the public space is saturated with falsehoods, distortions, and manipulative narratives, the foundation of democracy itself becomes fractured. In such an environment, the integrity of elections is threatened long before ballots are cast.

“Disturbingly, as we approach the 2027 general elections, we are confronted with the threats of fabricated news stories, Artificial Intelligence-generated as well as doctored images and videos, false data and figures crafted by campaigners of falsehood to inflame passions, scandalize individuals and discredit institutions,” Elumelu said.

The former lawmaker noted that the media remained the cornerstone of every democratic society and urged journalists not to compromise professionalism and ethical standards in the race for breaking news.

“The media must never surrender to agents of disinformation. Accuracy should never be sacrificed on the altar of immediacy and speed. Therefore, media houses must face the challenge on meeting the yearning of a society on the fast lane by strengthening their capacity to blend fact and speed to outwit purveyors of fake news.

“Ethical journalism must continue to guide reportage, particularly during electoral cycles. Objectivity, fairness, and balance are not optional; they are essential. Beyond reporting, the media also has a responsibility to educate citizens, helping them to recognize false information and make informed decisions.

“The media must be ready and equipped to rapidly detect and counter disinformation by enhancing their capacity for in-depth reportage anchored on credible sources and reinforced reporting techniques on where, when, how, what and who,” he stated.

Elumelu also warned journalists against allowing politicians to manipulate reports for selfish interests, insisting that the media should deny prominence to politicians who engage in falsehood and character assassination instead of issue-based campaigns.

“The media must refuse to create space for non-performing and unpopular politicians who, having no achievements or electoral credentials to campaign with, engage in falsehood, defamation and negative propaganda against opponents and political institutions.

“As we approach the 2027 elections, I urge the political class to ensure to play by the rules. We must act as patriots, imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and not seek political power by all means.

“Those seeking elective offices must be ready to present their scorecards, competencies and vision instead of resorting to acts of desperation, spreading falsehood, promoting divisive arguments and overheating the polity to achieve selfish aims,” he added.

Earlier in her welcome address, Chairman of the NUJ FCT Council, Grace Ike, described the theme of the Press Week as timely and significant, stressing that journalists had a major role to play in safeguarding democracy and public trust.

“This year’s theme, ‘2027 Election: Defending Nigeria’s Democracy in the Era of Disinformation,’ is not only timely but deeply significant. As our nation moves closer to another critical electoral season, the challenge before us is clear: to protect the truth, defend democratic values, and resist the dangerous spread of falsehood, propaganda, and manipulated narratives that threaten the peace and unity of our country.

“The media occupies a strategic place in any democracy. Journalists are not merely observers of events; we are custodians of truth, watchdogs of society, and defenders of the public interest.

“In an age where misinformation spreads rapidly through digital platforms, the responsibility on journalists has become even heavier. We must continue to verify facts, present balanced reporting, and uphold the ethics that give credibility to our profession,” she said.

Ike commended Elumelu for accepting to deliver the lecture, describing him as a distinguished statesman whose insights on governance and democracy would enrich public discourse.

For a better society

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