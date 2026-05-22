25.2 C
Lagos
May 22, 2026
Trending now

Lagos 2027: Hamzat emerges APC candidate, declares 4 areas of interventions

Lagos prosecutes 459 beggars, rescues 1,315 vulnerable persons

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, MAY 22, 2026

Lekki, Lagos Island top crime hotspots in Lagos with 35,000 cases in…

NAHCON airlifts over 40,000 pilgrims to Mecca in 2026 hajji operations

Lamido to Jonathan: Stay out of 2027 presidential race

Labour Party in fresh crises as Usman, Abure fight over sale of…

Presidency denies alleged plan by Tinubu to change Nigeria’s name, scrap Sharia

Peter Obi donates N10m to school in Anambra

Private placement for Dangote Refinery pulls over $2bn commitments ahead of IPO

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Presidency denies alleged plan by Tinubu to change Nigeria’s name, scrap Sharia

by Peter Anayo097
The Presidency wishes to inform Nigerians and state clearly that there is no truth to the viral fake story claiming that President Bola Tinubu seeks to carry out constitutional amendments that will change Nigeria’s name to the United States of Nigeria and abolish Sharia Law in the Northern region, among other claims.
The story, which cited anonymous sources, is part of the dubious plot by some desperate politicians to create disaffection in our country, stir up a political crisis, and heat the polity ahead of the general elections.
Nigerians should ignore the viral story in its entirety because the purveyors of the fake news are agents of destabilisation and merchants of disorder.
President Tinubu has no plan whatsoever to send any bill code-named Project True Federation to the National Assembly by December 15, a few weeks before the general election.
Under our laws, constitutional changes and amendments are serious business that require legislative scrutiny, oversight and serious debate. The process of amending the constitution is not at the President’s or the National Assembly’s whim.  It is a task that requires a 2/3 majority in both chambers of the National Assembly and the concurrence of 24 State Houses of Assembly.
President Tinubu is focused on the arduous task of entrenching and deepening the economic reforms his administration has embarked upon. He is focused on delivering more tangible dividends to Nigerians.
Nigerians should be wary of consuming fake and divisive reports, which will proliferate as the nation begins political campaigns, a prelude to the general elections in January 2026.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Tinubu writes Reps, urges expeditious passage of Wike’s FCTA budget

Peter Anayo

Tinubu to Brazilian leader: We’re removing all bottlenecks to improve food and agric production in Nigeria

Editor

FG unveils plans to lift 50m Nigerians out of poverty by 2030

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişmeritbetcasibomjojobetholiganbetmeritbetcasibomJojobetcasibommatbetgalabetJojobet GirişjojobetjojobetjojobetcasibomPokerklasMadridbetJojobet GirişcasibomHoliganbet GirişOnwin GirişitemciCasibom Girişhttps://www.hoteltarobafoz.com.br/