Peter Obi donates N10m to school in Anambra

. Says schools need protection against terrorist attacks

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Presidential aspirant of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Obi, has expressed concern about the enhancement of the quality of education in Nigeria, saying that the quality of education in a country determines its level of development.

Obi, who stated this during a visit to Practicing Nursery and Primary School, in his country home of Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State on Thursday, donated a N10millin cheque to them for the rebuilding of a part of the school gutted by mysterious fire in 2024 December.

Recall that he had earlier donated N10million as initial support for the rebuilding of the school block.

Asked what he thinks could be done to salvage schools from the dangers of insecurity in view of the kidnap of pupils and teachers and the killing of one of the teachers in Oyo State, Obi said it all depended on the decisiveness and will power of the government in power to tackle it.

“I tell you, we do not only need to secure our schools from insecurity but also the society. And how we can do this is by being decisive. Government needs to be decisive against terrorists to protect schools and society.

“I have been in government before and we knew what we did to ensure safety in Anambra. It needs the decisiveness and will power of the people in government for us to defeat them,” Obi said.

Donating the N10million cheque, the NDC Presidential hopeful recalled that he had visited the school last year and had promised to help rebuild it.

He said he was in the school to fulfill his promise and to help ensure a conducive environment for children to learn.

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