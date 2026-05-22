PDP Reps primaries: Bauchi aspirant rejects outcome, demands fresh process

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

One of the aspirants of the People’s Democratic Party for the Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency in Bauchi State, Godfrey Marti, has rejected the outcome of the party’s primary election conducted on Sunday, insisting that no valid exercise took place in the constituency.

He made his position known while addressing journalists in reaction to the results announced by Ali Ibrahim, who chaired the committee that conducted the primaries in the state.

The title of his address was “Unlawful Denial of Right to Participate in the PDP Primary for Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency.”

Marti alleged that he was unlawfully excluded from the process despite fulfilling all requirements.

According to him,“I stand before you today as a loyal member of the Peoples Democratic Party and an aspirant for the House of Representatives seat for Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency. I have called this briefing to publicly address the unlawful denial of my right to participate in the PDP primaries held for our constituency.”

He disclosed that he purchased the nomination and expression of interest forms, submitted all required documents, and paid the prescribed fees within the stipulated timeframe.

According to him, “Despite this, my name was arbitrarily excluded from the final list of cleared aspirants,” he alleged.

Marti further claimed that no official explanation was given for his exclusion.

“No formal reason was communicated to me. No screening report indicated any reason for exclusion.

Marti said added, ” This is a direct violation of the PDP Constitution, the PDP Electoral Guidelines, and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), which guarantees every qualified citizen the right to seek elective office.”

He argued that the constituency had suffered repeated cases of “imposition and exclusion,” stating that party members deserved a transparent and democratic process.

According to him, “Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency has suffered enough from imposition and exclusion because of faith. The people deserve a free and fair process where the best candidate emerges through the will of party members, not through backroom decisions.”

He maintained that the exclusion undermines the credibility of the PDP and silences the voices of party executives and supporters across the three local government areas.

Marti, therefore, called for the immediate reversal of his exclusion and demanded to be included among the cleared aspirants, insisting that available reports support his claim.

He also demanded an independent investigation by the PDP National Working Committee into the screening and clearance process for the constituency, as well as stronger commitment by the party leadership to due process and internal democracy.

While reaffirming his loyalty to the party, Marti said his actions were aimed at strengthening the PDP rather than fighting it.

“This fight is not against the party, but for the party. If we abandon our own rules, we lose the moral authority to ask Nigerians to trust us with power,” he added.

Marti then appealed to the PDP National Chairman, the National Working Committee, the Bauchi State PDP leadership, and the Board of Trustees to intervene urgently in the matter.

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