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NUPRC warns public of fake social media accounts impersonating CEO Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan

by Peter Anayo088

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has released an official notice warning the public about impostors pretending to be its Commission Chief Executive, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, across multiple social media sites.

A press statement issued by Eniola Akinkuotu, head, corporate communications and media, said to date, the Commission has uncovered 15 counterfeit profiles on X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok. The issue has also been escalated to the relevant authorities.

The statement reads in part: For clarity, NUPRC confirms that Mrs. Eyesan maintains only one official social media account, a verified LinkedIn page.

Those engaging in this impersonation to deceive and defraud members of the public are strongly advised to cease these activities immediately.

Any communication or interaction with these bogus accounts is entirely at the individual’s own risk. For questions or verification regarding NUPRC’s operations, please refer to the Commission’s official website.

 

For a better society

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