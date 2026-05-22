Nigeria, Italy collaborate on $5bn financing campaign for education

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Nigeria and Italy have agreed to form a Working Group to implement the proposed Global Partnership for Education (GPE) financing campaign aimed at mobilizing $5bn for education.

The initiative, tagged the Multiply Possibility Campaign, seeks to transform learning for 750 million children and will culminate at the Global Education Summit in Rome, Italy, in September 2026.

The campaign, according to a release issued by the Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, Mr. Kimiebi Ebienfa, is expected to unlock an additional ten billion dollars in domestic education financing by 2030.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, made the disclosure when she received in audience the Ambassador of Italy to Nigeria, Roberto Mengoni, on Wednesday, 20th May, 2026.

She informed the Italian principal envoy that advancing education is one of the key priorities of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu and went further to state that the summit had become imperative because of Nigeria’s high demographics of young people.

According to the Minister, the partnership would help in giving the youth skills, employment and also controlling migration. Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu proposed constructive dialogue in handling migration, assuring that both countries will continue to work closely in deepening their bilateral ties.

She explained that the country was looking at green investments, especially in vulnerable communities, adding that “we are interested in what we can do to keep our youth within our shores in productive ways.”

Earlier, Ambassador Roberto Mengoni said the meeting was necessary for both countries, as co-chairs of the Global Partnership for Education to agree on a date and venue for the education summit.

Apart from partnership in Educational Development, discussions during the meeting also covered other areas such as tourism, economy and defence cooperation.

For a better society

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