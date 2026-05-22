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Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

NDC chieftain wants Assembly seat zoned to Obeagu ward

by Peter Anayo062

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

A chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Hon. Chineta Anude has called on the leadership of the party in Awgu to zone the House of Assembly ticket for the Awgu South constituency to Obeagu ward.

According to Anude in the letter he wrote to the party hierarchy, the NDC house of assembly ticket should be zoned to Obeagu ward, “for equity, fairness, total inclusion of every ward in Awgu south politics.”

“Obeagu deserves a spot in the House of Assembly seat,” he declared.

 

For a better society

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