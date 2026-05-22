NAHCON airlifts over 40,000 pilgrims to Mecca in 2026 hajji operations

… Fixes June 3 for commencement of return flights

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has successfully concluded the 2026 Hajj outbound airlift of Nigerian pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, bringing the operation to an end at 10:44 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

According to a press release issued by the Commission, the airlift exercise, which commenced on May 3, 2026, was completed within 18 days, ahead of the deadline for inbound Hajj flights into Saudi Arabia before the commencement of the Hajj rites.

However, gathered that despite the successful completion, the 2026 Hajj airlift was slightly slower in its early phase than the 2025 exercise, where the Commission recorded a faster movement of pilgrims within the same operational window.

Data showed that in 2025, NAHCON reached the 40,000 pilgrim milestone within 15 days of commencement (from May 9 to May 24) and completed the airlift in about 18 days, on May 27, moving a total of 41,546 government quota pilgrims.

The Hajj operations in both 2025 and 2026 were conducted using the same four approved airlines as official carriers. These include Air Peace Limited, FlyNas (the Saudi designated carrier), Max Air, and UMZA Aviation Services Limited, Muslim News findings revealed.

The Hajj operations in both 2025 and 2026 were conducted using the same four approved airlines as official carriers. These include Air Peace Limited, FlyNas (the Saudi designated carrier), Max Air, and UMZA Aviation Services Limited,

In contrast, the 2026 operation took 18 days to reach about 39,000 pilgrims from the government quota, excluding officials and government representatives, indicating a slightly slower pace, although both years operated within a broadly similar two to three week airlift period.

The final outbound flight was operated by Max Air, conveying pilgrims from Zamfara State, and departed from the Gusau International Airport, marking the official end of the airlift phase.

The Commission stated that a total of 98 outbound flights were operated within the 18 day period, averaging about five flights daily.

Nigeria was allocated a total Hajj quota of 50,000 pilgrims for the 2026 exercise, which includes 9,750 slots for Licensed Tour Operators, as well as operational support personnel and statutory officials.

At the conclusion of the airlift, about 39,000 pilgrims from the government quota, excluding officials and government representatives, had been successfully transported to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the performance of Hajj.

The Commission noted that some intending pilgrims were unable to travel due to unavoidable circumstances, including deaths and ill health after visa issuance.

NAHCON expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for what it described as the orderly and peaceful coordination of the exercise, while commending stakeholders involved in the operation.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NAHCON, Ambassador Ismail Abba Yusuf, praised the cooperation and resilience of Board members, staff, State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, Licensed Tour Operators, air carriers, security agencies, and other partners who contributed to the success of the airlift.

He also appreciated the support and guidance of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, noting that their backing contributed significantly to ensuring the safety and welfare of Nigerian pilgrims despite global socio-political challenges.

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