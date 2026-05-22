Mbah moves to deepen transparency, fast-tracks C-of-O issuance

.As Housing Corporation launches digital land transactions

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Enugu State Government has launched a fully digitized land transaction and documentation system for the Enugu State Housing Development Corporation (ESHDC) as part of Governor Peter Mbah’s ongoing reforms aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, efficiency and investor confidence in the state’s land administration sector.

The digital transformation initiative, officially unveiled during the commissioning of the corporation’s digitized office operations and workflow system in Enugu, is expected to revolutionize land documentation, payment processing, record management, and issuance of Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O), while eliminating delays and irregularities associated with manual procedures.

Speaking at the event, Governor Mbah said the initiative was in line with the administration’s broader vision of building a modern, technology-driven public service architecture capable of supporting investment and sustainable urban development.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, stressed that the digitization project reflects one of the core governance philosophies of the administration, which prioritizes transparency, traceability, accountability and seamless service delivery.

According to him, the state government recognized that for Enugu to emerge as a preferred investment destination, investors and property owners must have confidence in the integrity and reliability of government processes.

“What we are doing today is a reminder that the governance principles set out by our administration are demonstrable. Technology is one of the key enablers to ensure accountability, transparency and improved service delivery,” he stated.

He noted that the digital platform would enable residents and investors to verify property documents electronically, conduct land searches with ease, and confidently use their property documents as collateral for financial transactions.

The governor further commended the staff of the Housing Development Corporation for embracing reforms and aligning with the administration’s transformation agenda, describing the initiative as “a change in the culture of how government business is done.”

Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Barr. Chimaobi Okorie said the digitization exercise was an offshoot of Governor Mbah’s campaign promise to modernize land administration in line with Sustainable Development Goal 15, which promotes the sustainable use of land resources.

He recalled that shortly after assuming office, the governor signed the Enugu State Geographic Information Systems (ENGIS) Law to provide legal backing for the digitization of the state’s land administration framework.

“What we are witnessing today is a continuation of that vision. The Housing Development Corporation, being a commercial arm of government, is aligning with the digital standards already being implemented across the state,” he said.

Okorie explained that the new digital process would guarantee document security, eliminate incidences of missing files, improve operational efficiency, and strengthen stakeholder confidence in the housing sector.

He added that the reform would also boost internally generated revenue and support ongoing efforts to bridge the housing deficit in the state through increased private sector participation and estate development.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on ICT, Nnaemeka Ani, described the initiative as evidence of Governor Mbah’s commitment to e-governance and digital transformation.

According to him, the Housing Development Corporation can now process land documentation digitally, receive payments electronically, and integrate seamlessly with the state’s Geographic Information Systems platform.

“Today, Enugu State is fast becoming the centre of e-governance in Nigeria because we have a digital governor. What we are seeing here today is part of the governor’s deliberate effort to transform how government works for the benefit of the people,” he added.

A major highlight of the project was the role played by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Revenue, Adenike Okebu, whose office coordinated the transition process and implementation framework for the digital migration.

Okebu, who was credited with driving extensive digital and financial audits across the corporation to ensure transparency, accountability, and operational readiness before deployment of the system, hailed the governor for supporting the digital infrastructure that gave birth to the launch.

She said the audit process laid the foundation for the seamless transition from manual to digital operations, assuring that available properties can now be accessed through the portal.

In her remarks, the Director of Administration of the Enugu State Housing Development Corporation, Precious Nnaji, described the commissioning as a historic milestone in the corporation’s journey toward modernization and institutional reform.

She said the digitized workflow system would significantly improve communication, data security, document processing, operational coordination, and productivity across departments, while positioning the corporation to meet the growing housing needs of the state.

“This initiative is not merely about computers and technology; it is about creating a smarter, faster, and more responsive corporation capable of meeting the housing and administrative needs of Enugu State,” she said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2