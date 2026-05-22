Livestock Ministry felicitates with Youths for Agriculture Initiative on World Bee Day

NJEMANZE EMMANUEL, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Livestock Development (FMLD), in collaboration with the Youth for Apiculture Initiative (YFAI), has joined the global community to commemorate the 2026 World Bee Day.

The 7th Nigerian Bee keeping Summit, held in Abuja on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, formed part of the Ministry’s efforts to promote bee production and highlight apiculture as an important livestock value chain in Nigeria.

Representing the Ministry, the Director of Quality Assurance and Certification, Dr. Nuralla Abubakar, stated in his goodwill message that the Ministry remains committed to supporting beekeepers through the provision of resources, training, and research initiatives aimed at strengthening the sector. He added that the Ministry is investing in beekeeping education and economic opportunities to enhance agricultural resilience in the country.

Dr. Abubakar explained that the World Bee Day Summit, celebrated annually on May 20, brings together students, beekeepers, stakeholders, agricultural enthusiasts, and members of the public to promote the importance of honey bees and sustainable beekeeping practices in Nigeria.

He further noted that World Bee Day, recognised by the United Nations, is dedicated to raising awareness about the critical role of bees and other pollinators in food security, biodiversity conservation, environmental sustainability, and livelihoods.

According to him, this year’s theme, “Bee Together for People and the Planet, A Partnership that Sustains Us All,” underscores the importance of collective action in protecting pollinators and building a sustainable future.

Also speaking at the event, the representative of the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Mohammad Usman, reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to stronger collaboration among government institutions, organisations, civil society groups, and beekeeping communities to safeguard pollinators and their habitats in Nigeria.

In his presentation, the Lead Organiser, Trainer, and Resource Person, Mr. Akande Ayoade, introduced students to modern beekeeping practices, apiary establishment, honey production opportunities, and the economic potential within the apiculture value chain.

He explained that the training was designed to expose young Nigerians to practical entrepreneurial opportunities in agriculture while encouraging self-reliance beyond traditional white-collar employment.

Mr. Ayoade added that the initiative reflects YFAI’s commitment to building a strong beekeeping ecosystem in Nigeria through youth engagement, training, advocacy, partnerships, environmental sustainability, and economic inclusion.

The Secretary of the Youth for Apiculture Initiative, University of Abuja chapter, Mr. Akinboye Anuoluwapo, also trained students on the fundamentals of beekeeping, the importance of bees as pollinators, the life cycle and value of bees, hive construction, and honey bee products, among other topics.

For a better society

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