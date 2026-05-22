Lekki, Lagos Island top crime hotspots in Lagos with 35,000 cases in court

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Bureau of the Public Defender (BPD) handled 42,050 court cases and recovered more than N301 million on behalf of vulnerable and indigent residents in the last three years, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, disclosed on Thursday.

Pedro made the disclosure during the 2026 Ministerial Press Briefing of the Lagos State Ministry of Justice held to commemorate the third year of the second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

According to him, the BPD remains a critical institution in ensuring that indigent and vulnerable persons are not denied access to justice because of financial constraints.

“This Bureau pivots around making justice accessible to indigents and vulnerable persons and ensuring that they are protected when in need and unable to afford legal services through legal aid,” Pedro said.

He disclosed that the bureau received 27,457 physical petitions within the review period and secured 1,759 judgments in favour of clients.

Pedro added that the bureau recovered N301,587,753.50 on behalf of clients in matters relating to employment disputes, child maintenance, and compensation claims.

The Attorney-General further revealed that the office rescued 262 vulnerable children and provided legal representation for 2,575 children in conflict with the law.

He noted that the bureau also intervened in more than 2,332 domestic violence cases, while its legal officers worked with the police on 569 matters ranging from defilement to wrongful arrest.

Pedro said the bureau referred 2,792 cases to other ministries, agencies, and parastatals for intervention and received 1,313 referrals from government institutions requiring legal assistance and representation.

Highlighting strategic partnerships, he stated that the bureau had sustained a successful collaboration with the National Institute of Trial Advocacy for the past nine years.

Pedro also disclosed that the bureau partnered with UNICEF to organise stakeholders’ coordination meetings and training programmes on diversion initiatives for children in conflict with the law.

The Attorney-General further announced that the bureau launched a dedicated call centre accessible through 080 000 273 52467 to provide immediate legal advice and support to residents facing transportation and access barriers.

Similarly, the State Government has disclosed that a total of 35,461 criminal cases were recorded across courts in Lagos State within the last three years through the Lagos Criminal Information System (LCIS), a digital platform designed to strengthen criminal justice administration.

Pedro said the LCIS had become one of the state government’s major criminal justice reforms aimed at improving efficiency, transparency, and data-driven administration of justice across Lagos State.

According to him, the LCIS serves as a comprehensive databank of all criminal cases pending before Magistrate and High Courts in Lagos State, covering defendants in custodial centres, suspects granted bail, and convicted persons.

“The system is a databank of all criminal cases pending in Magistrates and High Courts in Lagos State where the defendant is in custody in any of the correctional centres in Lagos State or granted bail by the court,” Pedro said.

He explained that the platform contains biometric details, photographs, offence records, and court information of persons who have come in contact with the criminal justice system in the state.

Pedro disclosed that the LCIS had recorded an all-time total of 84,297 criminal cases as of May 15, 2025, while the system had now been expanded to capture suspects granted bail on their first appearance in court and those who abscond after bail.

He further revealed that over 27 per cent of criminal cases recorded within the last three years occurred in the Lagos Island and Lekki-Ajah axis, with Lekki/Ajah alone accounting for more than 16 per cent of cases filed in court.

Other locations with high crime records, according to him, include Ikorodu, Alimosho, Lagos Mainland/Yaba, and Mushin.

Pedro said stealing-related offences remained the most prevalent crimes in Lagos State, accounting for 44.7 per cent of cases recorded on the LCIS within the review period.

The Attorney-General also dismissed the widespread perception that most inmates in custodial centres were awaiting trial, stating that data from the LCIS showed that over 53 per cent of cases involved ongoing trials, while the state secured convictions in more than 24 per cent of matters.

He added that only about 11.2 per cent of cases involved inmates awaiting trial or remand.

Pedro noted that the state government had continued to leverage technology and digital innovations to improve crime prevention, investigation, prosecution, and trial processes within the criminal justice sector.

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