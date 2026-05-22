Lamido to Jonathan: Stay out of 2027 presidential race

. As political parties sign peace accord on Ekiti Guber poll

. IGP assures on adequate security

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, on Thursday, 21st May 2026, attended the Election Stakeholders’ Meeting and Signing of the Peace Accord ahead of the forthcoming Ekiti State Governorship Election held in Ado-Ekiti, where he reaffirmed the readiness of the Nigeria Police Force to ensure a peaceful, secure, free, and credible electoral process across the State.

The event brought together key electoral and political stakeholders, including representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the National Peace Committee led by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, political parties, candidates, traditional rulers, civil society groups, security agencies, religious leaders, members of the diplomatic and observer community.

The IGP commended INEC and the National Peace Committee for sustaining initiatives aimed at promoting peaceful democratic participation and strengthening public confidence in the electoral process. He particularly acknowledged the leadership of Abubakar, for his continued commitment to peace national unity, and democratic stability.

The Inspector-General of Police further reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with other security agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), to ensuring a peaceful, secure, free, and credible election across Ekiti State.

He disclosed that comprehensive deployment plans and operational strategies have been concluded for all 16 Local Government Areas, 154 wards, and over 2,400 polling units in the State, with personnel and operational assets strategically positioned to guarantee the safety of voters, electoral officials, observers, and all participants in the electoral process.

The IGP reaffirmed that the Nigeria Police Force will remain professional and impartial throughout the election period, while urging political stakeholders to uphold the Peace Accord and conduct their activities peacefully. He also encouraged residents of Ekiti State to freely exercise their constitutional rights without fear, assuring them of adequate security before, during, and after the election.

The Nigeria Police Force reiterates its commitment to the protection of democratic values, maintenance of public order, and peaceful conduct of elections across the country.

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