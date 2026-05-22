Lagos Continental hotel sets new standard with dual launch of training academy & staff dormitory

Lagos Continental Hotel has reinforced its position as a leader in Nigerian hospitality with the official commissioning of two landmark projects: the Lagos Continental Training Academy and a new Staff Dormitory, both designed to elevate talent and welfare across the organization.

Speaking at the launch, General Manager Christoph Schleissing described the twin projects as the start of a new era for the hotel.

“Every transformation begins with a decision,” Schleissing said. “Welcome to the Lagos Continental Training Academy, focusing on knowledge, growth, leadership, and impact.”

The Academy goes beyond conventional training. It integrates training, facilitation, coaching, leadership, and innovation into one curated learning experience aimed at transforming individuals and strengthening teams from the inside out.

Led by certified professionals Williams Umeh, Emmanuel King, and Williams Shaibu — all associates of the Nigerian Institute of Training and Development — the facility will deliver structured programs aligned with national and international standards.

“The vision is to become a centre of excellence in hospitality learning and leadership development,” Schleissing said. “A place where curiosity is welcomed, professionalism is refined, and innovation is cultivated.”

Cluster Director, Human Resources, Niyi Agoro, said the investment reflects the hotel’s deeper commitment to people.

“I am profoundly honored to witness the official commissioning of the New Training Academy and Staff Dormitory at Lagos Continental Hotel, a landmark achievement that reflects our steadfast commitment to human capital development, employee welfare, and operational excellence,” Agoro said.

He noted that the facilities represent more than infrastructure. “This significant investment goes beyond physical infrastructure; it represents a transformative vision centered on continuous learning, workforce empowerment, talent sustainability, and the enhancement of the overall employee experience.”

Alongside the Academy, the Staff Dormitory provides employees with a safe, comfortable living space, ensuring they can focus on growth and performance without compromise.

Schleissing added that the projects are about shaping culture, not just skills. “Here, we are building more than skills. We are shaping a culture of knowledge, professionalism, integrity, and curiosity.”

Agoro credited the milestone to visionary leadership and investment in people. “This milestone stands as a testament to what can be accomplished through visionary leadership, purposeful investment in people, and a shared commitment to organizational growth and excellence.”

With these projects, Lagos Continental Hotel is setting a benchmark for peers, showing how investment in people directly translates into superior guest experience and brand strength.

“Welcome to the beginning of something extraordinary,” Schleissing concluded.