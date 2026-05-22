Lagos 2027: Hamzat emerges APC candidate, declares 4 areas of interventions

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has promised to work for all Lagosians if emerged as the Govenror of the State.

Hamzat made the declaration after his emergence as the All Progressives Congress, APC consensus candidate at the party secretariat, Ikeja, Lagos.

In his acceptance speech titled ‘My Dream for Lagos,” he disclosed that his administration would focus on four key areas.

Hamzat said, “As we prepare for the upcoming elections across our country in 2027, I wish to seek your blessing as I run for the office of the Governor of Lagos State, as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I am Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, born in Mushin, where I attended Odu Abore Memorial Primary School. I graduated from the prestigious Olivet Baptist High School in Oyo. I earned my Bachelors and Master’s degrees from the University of Ibadan (Nigeria’s premier university) and my Doctorate in System Process Engineering at Cranfield University in England.

“My father is the late Mufutau Olatunji Hamzat, and my paternal grandfather is Seyeyinbo Hamzat Ajiborisha. This is the same root as the Ajiborisha family in Epe today. My mother is Alhaja Kehinde Hamzat (nee Okonu) of Iga Egbe on Lagos Island and Egbe Court, Oke Balogun in Epe.

“Before joining the public service of the state, I acquired significant private sector experience at Fortune 500 companies, such as Citibank, Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley – all in New York, USA- before returning to Nigeria to work with Oando Plc, as the Group Head (IT Strategy).

“I have been privileged to serve the State of Lagos and the Federal Government for the last 20 years in various capacities. Under the leadership of different great men and women, our party, the APC, has established the foundation on which Lagos can emerge as the most prosperous megacity in Africa. This is the vision of our leading lights and I believe we can do it – with hard work, confidence and determination.

” With your endorsement, I would like to continue the transformative work initiated by our leader and father, the President and Commander–in–Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR and sustained by Governors Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, Akinwunmi Ambode and Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

“My decision to run for Governor was taken after a deep reflection. I know that governance is not a tea party. I have had the remarkable privilege of seeing at close quarters how hard it is to execute good governance while serving under our governors, starting from President Tinubu, GCFR, all through to Governor Sanwo -Olu, four great examples of progressive, selfless and effective governance.

“More importantly, I have asked myself, how can I use my years of experience for the betterment of our dear state, Lagos? What are the steps we need to take to further the development of our great State? How do we, as a people, sustain the progress that Lagos is making? Can I captain a team that will deepen the achievements of the past 27 years and build a lasting legacy in a State that our children and grandchildren will be proud to call home?

“These are the questions I have pondered over in my mind. My conclusion is that WE CAN DO IT!

“I will work for all Lagosians – the fisherman in Badagry and Epe, the unknown trader in Oyingbo, Mile 12 and Balogun; our beloved youths in the tech hubs at Yaba, the hardworking midwife in our maternity, the sweating driver who pounds the road every day and the tireless mechanic who fixes our vehicles to feed his family. The groundnuts hawker and the lowly fellow who works under the biting Lagos sun will not be forgotten. The same goes to the young ones trying to survive.

“I will also spare a thought for the businessman who wants his investments to yield high returns in a safe and secure Lagos.”

He further stated, “My manifesto is ready. A roadmap that draws heavily on my party’s manifesto, it offers Lagos-specific interventions for the next four years. It is a product of broad consultations with all stakeholders. Therefore, to firmly establish Lagos as Africa’s undisputed commercial capital, I will, upon election, focus my energies on four main areas over the next four years.

“First, service delivery: freeing up more money for services and maintaining the biggest infrastructure investment programme in West Africa, with continuing focus on rail, roads and water transportation to link our suburbs and decongest our streets.

“Second, job creation: policies to fast track the creation of jobs for our youths and support for our brightest entrepreneurs.

“Third, knowledge and skills: building a workforce and an economy that will enable Lagos to compete in an increasingly competitive international marketplace.

“Fourth, health and well-being: ensuring that our people have access to basic health services and can live in a safe environment, reassured by a security system that works.”

For a better society

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