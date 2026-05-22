Labour Party in fresh crises as Usman, Abure fight over sale of nomination forms

. Party shifts primaries over Sallah celebration

The Labour Party has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police and the Department of Security Service over the alleged illegal distribution of nomination forms by a former national chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

The party’s National Chairman, Senator Nenadi Usman, made the allegation while speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the party’s screening of aspirants for primaries on Thursday in Abuja.

Usman said that copies of the petitions written to the IGP and the SSS had also been forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

She described the alleged circulation of the forms as unlawful, insisting that the leadership elected at the party’s Umuahia convention remained the recognised one.

“We received the news surprisingly. It was a big surprise because after the court said his (Abure’s) tenure was over, we went to Umuahia, held a national convention, and elected new leaders.

“INEC was there and recognised what we did. The names on INEC’s website are those voted for in Umuahia, and then he comes and starts distributing forms,” she said.

Asked if the party had been served with any notice of the appeal, the LP chairman said that the party had yet to be served with any, regarding Mr Abure’s alleged appeal to the Supreme Court.

Usman maintained that the Supreme Court would likely uphold its earlier position on the party’s leadership dispute.

“My take is that the Supreme Court will maintain its stand. If a court says my tenure is over tomorrow, I cannot go back to say it is not over,” she said.

She alleged that some aspirants had been misled into purchasing unauthorised forms.

“One man came here to tell me his wife was contesting, and when I looked at the form, it was not the form we issued. They are deceiving people, and it is not right at all,” she said.

On preparations for the 2027 elections, Ms Usman expressed confidence in the strength of the party, citing the number of aspirants showing interest in contesting on its platform.

“Judging from the number of people indicating interests to use the party as a platform to contest the election, I think the party is still strong,” she said.

The national chairman disclosed that three aspirants had so far purchased presidential nomination forms.

Usman, however, reiterated the party’s decision to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the South.

“We have decided that our next candidate or flag bearer should come from the South. Anybody from the North who wants to buy forms should not even bother,” she said.

The LP chairman stated that the party was considering a consensus arrangement, assuring Nigerians that the eventual primaries would be transparent.

“We are hoping for consensus, but we are going to screen really well because to lead this great country, we need the best. Whoever emerges after the screening and primaries, I assure you it will be free and fair,” she said.

Usman also expressed confidence in Nigerians’ ability to choose credible leaders during the 2027 general elections.

On whether she had any misgivings about the party’s success at the 2027 general elections, Ms Usman said, “I am not afraid because I know power belongs to God, and Nigerians will come out to choose who they want to lead them.”

Meanwhile, the party has rescheduled its 2027 presidential, governorship, House of Representatives and House of Assembly primary elections to May 30.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday.

The party had earlier fixed its governorship and state House of Assembly primaries for May 27, while presidential and National Assembly primaries were scheduled for May 29.

But Asogwa noted that both exercises will now be conducted on the same date, May 30.

According to him, the change became necessary following a clash between its earlier timetable and key national events.

He said, “In consideration of the spiritual significance of the Sallah celebration and the national importance of the 29th May anniversary, the Labour Party, as a people-oriented and responsive political party, deemed it appropriate to adjust its schedule to enable members, aspirants, supporters, and Nigerians generally to fully observe these important occasions.”

While stating that the decision was taken in the interest of inclusiveness and national sensitivity, the party also expressed regret over any inconvenience the adjustment may cause aspirants, stakeholders, and members of the public.

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has advised former President Goodluck Jonathan to stay away from partisan political contests.

Political stakeholders have recently intensified calls for Jonathan to return to active politics, but Lamido described the appeals as misplaced and driven by desperation.

The former governor and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP chieftain made the remarks in a statement posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Lamido warned that attempts to draw Jonathan back into active politics could undermine the former president’s reputation as a respected elder statesman.

He said Jonathan now occupies a distinguished position in Nigeria and globally as a former president whose status should not be diminished by involvement in current political disputes.

“It is unfair and ill-opportune to drag his person into the current murky political arena populated by unserious, self-seeking and self-serving characters,” Lamido stated.

According to him, Jonathan has moved beyond the stage of active political contests and now belongs to the circle of globally respected former leaders.

The PDP chieftain said such figures deserve to have their dignity and status preserved rather than exposed to partisan political struggles.

Lamido also criticised the state of political parties in the country, saying many lack ideological direction and are focused mainly on gaining power ahead of 2027.

He argued that the renewed calls for Jonathan’s return are not driven by any coherent political agenda.

“The call for President Jonathan to hop into the political arena, no matter how well-intentioned, stems from the helplessness and hopelessness Nigeria has found itself in,” he wrote.

Lamido described the pressure on Jonathan as a “desperation call” reflecting public frustration over the country’s political and economic conditions.

He urged Jonathan to resist what he described as “ego-caressing” appeals from supporters and political actors seeking to use his name for political advantage.

“While the call is appreciated, it is a desperation call lacking in any depth beyond being a ventilator of frustration,” the former governor added.

Lamido concluded that Jonathan remains an important national figure whose future role, if any, should be carefully considered rather than hastily drawn into the 2027 political contest.

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