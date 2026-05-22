Governor Kefas and the Machinery of Progress

By Jeff Ukachukwu

There are moments in governance when policy leaves the realm of rhetoric and enters the soil. Taraba State’s acquisition of 120 agricultural and heavy-duty machines under the Taraba State Accelerated Agriculture and Rural Development Scheme (TAARDS) is one such moment. It is more than a procurement exercise. It is a statement that Governor Agbu Kefas understands a simple yet often neglected truth: no state can talk seriously about food security, rural prosperity, job creation, and economic diversification without investing in the tools that enable production.

For Taraba, this decision carries unusual weight because agriculture is not an artificial ambition imposed on the state; it is part of its natural destiny. The state has fertile soil, abundant water resources, favourable climate conditions, and vast arable land suitable for rice, maize, cassava, sorghum, yams, groundnuts, soybeans, livestock, poultry, and fisheries. Its own investment profile rightly presents agriculture as one of its strongest competitive advantages. The question has never been whether Taraba has agricultural potential. The question has always been whether leadership can convert that potential into productivity, income, and broad-based development.

Governor Kefas appears to be answering that question with action. The new machinery, including tractors, combine harvesters, excavators, and other heavy-duty equipment, is designed to support large-scale farming, land clearing, tillage, irrigation, and harvesting across the state. Officials have also linked the initiative to the wider ambition of turning Taraba into a leading food production hub, with subsidised access for farmers and expected benefits for output, food prices, and economic opportunity across the state’s 16 local government areas.

That matters because Nigeria’s food challenge is not abstract. In April 2026, food inflation stood at 16.06 per cent year-on-year, while rural inflation was even higher at 16.36 per cent. Behind these numbers are households stretching meals, farmers struggling with input costs, traders battling transportation expenses, and communities where food has become both an economic and security concern. The World Food Programme has warned that 35 million Nigerians may face severe hunger in 2026, with rural farming communities among the hardest hit by insecurity and disruption. In such a context, every serious agricultural investment is also an intervention in social stability.

This is why Taraba’s mechanisation push deserves more than polite applause. It deserves careful attention. Nigeria’s agricultural sector remains one of the country’s most important economic pillars. Agriculture accounts for almost 24 per cent of national GDP, employs nearly half of the working population, and supports another 14 per cent of workers in the off-farm agri-food system. Yet 80 per cent of Nigerian farmers are smallholders, and they account for about 90 per cent of agricultural production. This means the real battle for food security will not be won in conference halls or policy slogans. It will be won by helping ordinary farmers cultivate more land, reduce drudgery, harvest on time, access roads, cut losses and connect to markets.

Mechanisation is central to that battle. A World Bank country study once estimated that Nigeria had only about 30,000 tractors serving 14 million farm households and farmers’ groups, a ratio that reflected the country’s low level of agricultural mechanisation. The same report noted that weak processing capacity contributed to post-harvest value losses estimated at between 15 and 40 per cent. These are not just technical deficiencies. They are development losses. Every delayed harvest, every inaccessible farm road, every bag of produce lost to poor handling, and every hectare left uncultivated represents income denied, food unavailable and jobs unrealised.

Taraba cannot afford that kind of waste. In Gassol, Lau, Karim Lamido, Wukari, Bali, Sardauna, Jalingo, Donga, Takum and other parts of the state, agriculture is more than an occupation; it is the economic heartbeat of communities. A tractor that helps a cooperative prepare land on time can change the season for dozens of farmers. A harvester that reduces crop loss can improve household income. A bulldozer or excavator that opens a rural access road can connect a farming community to markets, hospitals, and schools. A tipper or paver loader, used strategically, can help convert isolated production zones into functioning agricultural corridors. These machines, if effectively managed, can become instruments of mobility, productivity, and dignity.

The larger lesson is that agriculture is not merely about planting and harvesting. It is about systems. A serious agricultural economy requires roads, water, storage, extension services, credit, insurance, processing, market information, security, and private investment. Taraba’s advantage is that the state already has the raw materials for such a system: land, water, crops, livestock, young people, and proximity to markets. What TAARDS must now do is knit these assets together into a disciplined production architecture.

This is where execution becomes decisive. Machines do not transform agriculture simply by arriving in the state. They transform agriculture when they are deployed transparently, maintained professionally, and accessed fairly. Across Nigeria, too many public assets have failed because they became trophies of procurement rather than tools of production. Some were parked until they decayed. Some were captured by political middlemen. Some reached only large farmers, while smallholders remained trapped with hoes and cutlasses. Others collapsed because no one budgeted properly for operators, spare parts, maintenance, fuel, insurance, and monitoring.

Taraba must avoid these mistakes. TAARDS should be governed by clear rules: who qualifies, how farmers apply, what they pay, how equipment is scheduled, how communities are prioritised, and how impact is measured. The state should establish mechanisation service centres across senatorial zones, train young people as operators and mechanics, partner with farmer cooperatives, and create a digital or community-based booking system that prevents elite capture. The scheme should also publish regular performance data: hectares cleared, farms serviced, roads opened, harvest volumes supported, jobs created, women and youth groups reached, machines functioning, and revenue recovered for maintenance.

If this is done, the initiative can become far more than a government programme. It can become a new rural economy. Young people can find work as equipment operators, mechanics, aggregators, transporters, extension assistants, and agro processors. Women’s farming groups can move from subsistence to scale. Rice, cassava, maize, and yam producers can plan beyond survival. Livestock and fisheries can be linked to feed production, cold-chain opportunities, and local processing. Rural roads can reduce the distance between farmers and markets. In time, investors will follow productivity, because capital is always attracted to places where systems are predictable.

There is also a security dimension that must not be ignored. Rural poverty and unemployment create spaces for despair, migration, and criminal recruitment. Agriculture, when properly organised, offers a counterforce. A young person earning income from land preparation, harvesting, processing, or transport is less vulnerable to the pull of idleness and violence. A farming community that can move goods safely and profitably has more reason to defend peace. Food security is therefore not only an economic goal; it is a foundation of social order.

Governor Kefas deserves commendation for recognising this connection. By placing agriculture within the heart of his development agenda, he is making a wise choice for a state whose future will depend on how well it converts natural abundance into human prosperity. But commendation should also come with expectation. The true test of this initiative will not be the number of machines acquired, but the number of lives improved. Citizens will measure success not by photographs of tractors, but by lower production costs, better yields, easier access to farms, reduced post-harvest losses, higher rural incomes, and more affordable food.

Taraba now has an opportunity to become a model for state-led agricultural renewal in Nigeria. The state can show that mechanisation is not a luxury for commercial farms alone, but a public development tool that can serve smallholders, cooperatives, and rural communities. It can demonstrate that food security begins with the farmer but requires the state to provide enabling infrastructure. It can prove that leadership is not only about announcing visions, but about building the practical capacity to achieve them.

In the end, Governor Agbu Kefas’ agricultural leap will be judged by whether it changes the daily realities of Tarabans. If the machines are deployed with transparency, discipline, and foresight, they will not merely cultivate land; they will cultivate confidence. They will not merely open roads; they will open opportunity. They will not merely harvest crops; they will harvest hope. And for a state so richly blessed by nature, that may be the beginning of a more productive, prosperous, and secure future.

Dr Ukachukwu is a public affairs analyst.