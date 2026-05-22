Gov Otti reaffirms commitment to inclusive governance

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to inclusive governance and grassroots-driven development in the state.

Governor Otti stated this on Thursday at the Ugwunagbo Local Government headquarters, during the community engagement programme of the state government, a strategic move aimed at deepening grassroots governance in the state.

The Governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, stated that his administration remains focused on people-oriented governance driven by the actual needs and aspirations of the citizenry.

He described the present administration as a responsible government that prioritises evidence-based decision-making rather than assumptions.

According to the Governor, the community engagement initiative was designed to provide government officials with firsthand knowledge of the developmental needs and challenges facing the people, noting that each LGA is unique and has its peculiar challenges.

“Every community and every local government area is unique. Ugwunagbo is particularly unique, which is why we have come to see things for ourselves and interact directly with the people,” Gov. Otti stated.

The Governor emphasised the administration’s commitment to transparent, accountable and participatory governance, adding that the state government remains dedicated to delivering sustainable development across all sectors.

He further encouraged residents to continue supporting the administration by participating actively in the democratic process, including voter registration and obtaining their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Governor assured the people that their concerns and developmental priorities would receive due attention, stressing that community engagement remains a critical component of the administration’s development agenda.

Also speaking, a member representing Ugwunagbo State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Chijioke Uruakpa and the Commissioner for Housing, Architect Chiemela Uzoije, praised Governor Otti’s achievements in less than three years in office and called on residents to support his reelection bid in 2027.

Welcoming the Governor, the Mayor of Ugwunagbo LGA, Hon. Chiemela Iheanacho, commended Governor Otti for his transformational strides in Ugwunagbo and the entire Abia state.

Hon. Iheanacho assured the Governor of the continued support of the people of Ugwunagbo and pledged their commitment to supporting the administration and Labour Party candidates in the 2027 general elections.

He noted that the community engagement programme provided a structured platform through which the people could collectively articulate their developmental needs and strategic priorities directly to the government.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers from the 17 Local Government Areas of the state, the Chairman of the Abia State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Eze Linus Nto Mbah, highlighted several achievements of the administration of Governor Otti, including the reconstruction of the Port Harcourt Road, free education from primary to secondary school level, employment of teachers, and prompt payment of workers’ salaries.

He urged the people of Ugwunagbo to continue supporting the Governor in order to sustain the ongoing development across the state.

In their goodwill messages, the Chairman, Event Organising Committee and Member, ABSUTH Board, Dr. Prince Temple Nwosu, the representative of the President General of the communities, Rev. Samuel Azubuike, State Coordinator for Persons with Disabilities, Princess Ngozi Nwaguru commended the Governor’s leadership and appealed for continued attention to the needs of their respective groups.

For a better society

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