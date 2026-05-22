FG reiterates commitment to sustainable maritime security, Deep Blue Project graduates 492 personnel

EMMANUEL NWELEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to building a sustainable and improved maritime security architecture, saying the Deep Blue Project has restored safety to Nigeria’s waters and strengthened the country’s blue economy.

The position was stated on Thursday at the 2026 graduation ceremony of the Advanced Combat Training Programme for the Maritime Security Unit of the Deep Blue Project and the capability presentation of the Deep Blue Project Task Group held at the 5th Battalion Army Barracks, Elele, Rivers State.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, said the ceremony marked both a milestone in personnel training and the gains recorded since the project’s launch in 2021.

“Today’s ceremony is not only a celebration of the successful completion of rigorous training by maritime security personnel, but also an opportunity to reflect on the remarkable journey and achievements of the Deep Blue Project since its conception,” Oyetola said.

He recalled that before the project was established, the Gulf of Guinea was one of the world’s most dangerous maritime corridors, “accounting for over 45% of reported global piracy incidents and over 90% of global crew kidnappings at sea during its peak years.”

The Federal Government launched the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, known as the Deep Blue Project, in 2021 to combat piracy, sea robbery, illegal fishing, oil theft and other maritime crimes.

Oyetola said the project’s integrated air, land and sea assets, supported by advanced surveillance and rapid response capabilities, had transformed Nigeria’s maritime security landscape.

“I am proud to state that, as a result of the sustained implementation of the Deep Blue Project and the strong collaboration among our security agencies, Nigeria has recorded zero piracy incidents within its territorial waters for the past four years, while piracy incidents across the Gulf of Guinea have reduced by over 70%,” he said.

He noted that the improved security had restored global confidence, lowered insurance premiums, and strengthened Nigeria’s standing as a responsible maritime nation.

“The sustained suppression of piracy and armed robbery at sea has strengthened ongoing efforts toward the delisting of Nigeria from countries classified as war-risk nations by international shipping and insurance stakeholders,” Oyetola said.

He added that the progress had intensified calls for the removal of War Risk Insurance Premiums on Nigerian-bound cargo, which would reduce shipping costs, enhance port competitiveness and stimulate trade and investment.

Oyetola said the Ministry was evaluating frameworks to expand the Deep Blue Project to critical coastal areas such as Igbokoda, Bakassi and other vulnerable corridors to further strengthen security and operational capacity.

“Your dedication and resilience makes the nation proud. May your service contribute meaningfully to a safer maritime environment and a more prosperous Nigeria,” he told the graduates.

Representing the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, his Special Adviser Musa Likita commended the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, under Dr. Dayo Mobereola, for sustaining the project’s successes.

“The achievements recorded through this initiative are remarkable and deserving of national recognition. The elimination of incidents in Nigerian waters, the reduction in war risk insurance premiums, and the growing confidence of the international maritime community in Nigeria are not accidental outcomes.

“They are the direct result of strategic planning, sustained investment, interagency cooperation, and the unwavering commitment of the federal government to securing our maritime domain in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda,” Likita said.

He said the gains had reinforced Nigeria’s standing internationally, contributing to the country’s election into Category C of the International Maritime Organization.

“From a defense and national security perspective, the Deep Blue Project demonstrates the importance of collaboration among military and civilian institutions such as NIMASA. Modern security challenges are increasingly complex and interconnected. Apparently, maritime threats such as piracy, illegal oil bunkering, armed trafficking, terrorism and transnational organized crime required coordinated responses built on sharing intelligence, surveillance capabilities, and joint operational efficiency,” he said.

On his part, Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, represented by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Suleiman Ibrahim, said the training aligned with the Navy’s mandate to protect Nigeria’s maritime domain.

“Your training and the graduation formally confers on you the status of advanced MSU personnel of the Deep Blue project,” Ibrahim said.

He urged the graduates to uphold discipline and loyalty, noting that “the expectations of Nigerians have never been higher than it is now” as the Navy and Armed Forces require their skills to contain maritime security challenges.

Earlier in his address, Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, said the event demonstrated Nigeria’s operational readiness and determination to maintain a secure maritime environment.

“Today’s event is a demonstration of operational readiness, institutional resilience, and Nigeria’s determination to maintain a safe, secure, and economically viable maritime environment,” Mobereola said.

He said the ceremony marked the completion of 33 specialized training programmes involving 492 personnel across different operational units.

The graduating personnel according to him include; 232 Maritime Security Unit Operatives, 19 Armored Vehicle Drivers, 13 Armored Vehicle Mechanics, 8 Special Mission Helicopter Pilots, 8 Special Mission Helicopter Technicians, 5 Special Mission Aircraft Pilots, 6 Special Mission Aircraft Technicians, 49 Special Mission Vessel Crew, 28 Interceptor Boat Mechanics, 62 Interceptor Boat Drivers, 52 Command, Control, Communication, Computer and Intelligence operators, and 10 Vertical Take-Off and Landing Unmanned Aerial Systems Operators.

Mobereola said the personnel trained in Syria, Italy, Switzerland, Australia and Nigeria, exposing them to global best practices in maritime security.

He outlined the Deep Blue architecture, which includes 2 Special Mission Aircrafts, 2 Special Mission Helicopters, 2 Special Mission Vessels, 8 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, 16 fast interceptor boats, 15 armoured coastal patrol vehicles, and a Command, Control, Communication, Computer and Intelligence Centre serving as the central coordination hub.

“Today, through the Deep Blue Project and the collective efforts of all stakeholders, Nigeria has transformed the narrative which has resulted in zero piracy incidence since 2022, this has restored trust among global shipping operators, investors, and maritime stakeholders,” he said.

Mobereola commended Oyetola, Defence Minister General Christopher Musa, and Minister of State for Defence Dr. Bello Muhammad Matawalle for their support, as well as the Nigerian Navy, Airforce, Army, Police, DSS and technical partner HLSI Security Systems Technologies Limited.

He told the graduates: “The training you have received comes with enormous responsibility as you are expected to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, integrity, and patriotism in the discharge of your duties.”

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