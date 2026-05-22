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Champion Newspapers LTD
Education

FG commences payment of BEA scholars’ allowances, reaffirms commitment to Nigerian students abroad

by Editor078

In fulfillment of its commitment to the welfare and academic success of Nigerian students studying abroad, the Federal Government has commenced the disbursement of approved outstanding 2025 allowances to beneficiaries of the now terminated  Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) Scholarship Programme in partner countries.

 

The Federal Ministry of Education wishes to inform the general public, particularly Nigerian scholars under the BEA Scholarship Programme, that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has successfully remitted the approved funds to Nigerian Embassies and Missions for immediate disbursement to eligible beneficiaries.

 

The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa CON, disclosed that the released funds represent 50 percent of the approved outstanding obligations for 2025, while efforts are ongoing to facilitate the release of the balance in due course.

 

According to the Honourable Minister, the funds have already reached the respective embassy accounts, and the affected embassies are expected to commence immediate payment to eligible scholars. Beneficiaries are therefore advised to monitor their accounts as payments are expected to begin reflecting accordingly.

 

Dr. Alausa noted that the development reflects the unwavering commitment of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to the welfare, academic progress and wellbeing of Nigerian students abroad, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.

 

The Honourable Minister appreciated the patience, understanding and resilience demonstrated by the affected scholars, stressing that the Federal Government remains resolute in ensuring that no Nigerian student pursuing academic excellence under government scholarship schemes is left unsupported.

 

The Federal Government further reiterates its commitment to fulfilling all legitimate obligations to Nigerian scholars and sustaining policies and interventions that promote access to quality education, student welfare and national development through strategic human capital advancement.

 

The Ministry reassures all stakeholders of its continued dedication to supporting Nigerian students globally and ensuring the effective implementation of all government scholarship programmes.

 

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