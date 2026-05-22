Ex-Ebonyi Assembly Member, Nwachi prioritises impact-driven representation as she guns for Senate

A former member of the Ebonyi House of Assembly, Maria Ude Nwachi who represented North-East between 2015 and 2019 have spoken on the inspiration behind gunning to represent her people at the centre.

Nwachi a popular social media influencer, is seeking to represent the Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the Senate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

She is believed to have a grassroot support, which led to her emergence as a member of the state House of Assembly under a little-known party.

Her decision to represent them in the Senate is seen as an opportunity to serve them on a higher pedestal, having secured their organic support and love.

Speaking with the media recently, shortly after declaring her interest, the renowned philanthropist said she wants to impact the lives of her people by bringing effective representation to their doorstep.

“As a community-driven person, I have all it takes to offer the people a special kind of representation in the National Assembly that will impact their lives positively.”

“I possess the competence, credibility, and capacity to deliver results. I am of the opinion that leadership must be measured by its impact on the people.

“I am contesting this election to touch lives. I am contesting to further liberate my people and unify them. I am running to restore transparency and accountability in the zone. And I can’t do it alone without their support. This is why I am seeking their support. In the next couple of days, we will further engage and inform our people abd party the manifesto we are going to use in this election,” she added.

Her decision to join in the race has attracted support from indigenes and friends of Ebonyi South Senatorial District.

As part of her consultation visits, MUN as she is popularly called also visited Abuja-based media consultant, Alex Nwankwo, popularly known as AlexReports, in his office where she solicited support and prayers.

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