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Enugu community congratulates Ondo new CP as he assumes office

by Peter Anayo034

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the assumption of office of the 47th Commissioner of Police in charge of the Ondo State Command.

CP Ohagwu, who hails from Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, takes over leadership of the command following the routine deployment and posting of senior officers within the Force.

His appointment places him at the helm of security operations in Ondo State, where he is expected to oversee policing strategies, coordinate crime prevention efforts, and supervise the enforcement of law and order across the state.

With his assumption of duty, CP Ohagwu now leads one of the key state commands in the country, working in line with the mandate of the Inspector General of Police to strengthen internal security and improve operational effectiveness within the Nigeria Police Force.

Meanwhile, his elevation has drawn goodwill messages from well-wishers, including members of the Mgbowo community in Awgu LGA, who have congratulated him on his new responsibility and described the development as a notable milestone for the area.

The new Commissioner is expected to formally outline his operational priorities for the command in the coming days as he settles into office.

 

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