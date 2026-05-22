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EFCC summons Osun SUBEB chair over FG’s counterpart fund utilization

by Peter Anayo082

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has invited the Chairman of the Osun State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Ibukun Fadipe for questioning over alleged concerns relating to the administration of Federal Government counterpart grants, the use of intervention funds, and the implementation of projects under the Universal Basic Education Commission programme in the state.

This is coming barely two weeks after the anti-graft agency reportedly grilled the Chief of Staff to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Hon. Kazeem Akinleye, and the Accountant General of the State, Mr Rasheed Alabi, over alleged N30 bn fraud.

EFCC in a letter dated May 19th 2026, with reference number CR:3000/EFCC/ABJ/PFS/HQ/TA/OSU/VOL.17/322  and signed by EFCC Director of Investigation, Abdulkarim Chukkol, directed Fadipe to appear in person at the anti-graft agency headquarters, Abuja for investigation.

Chukkol noted that the invite on Section 38 (1) & (2) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004, states that the Osun SUBEB boss needs to provide details on eight issues observed by the commission.

Among the issues are, Evidence of counterpart fund submitted to Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for matching Grant Funds from 2024 to date; Action plan and disbursement agreement/utilization huideline; list of projects executed with the Grants from 2024 to date; Record of all contracts awarded from the grants and all payments made including letters of award, contract agreements and bank details; Status of the projects, all requisite documents submitted to UBEC before disbursement, all payment vouchers and approvals among others to assist the investigation.

The letter noted that “You (SUBEB chair) are requested to report in person with the requested information/documents for an interview with the undersigned through the Head, Procurement Fraud Section on Tuesday, 26h May, 2026 at the Commission’s Headquarters, Plot 301/302 Institutions and Research District, Abuja by 1000hours.”

 

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