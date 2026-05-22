Court’s nullification of INEC’s deadline offers life-line for new aspirants

The Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) directive requiring political parties to submit their membership registers and databases by May 10, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a judgement delivered on Thursday, Justice M.G. Umar held that INEC could not lawfully shorten the timeline already provided in the Electoral Act 2026 for political parties to submit relevant documents relating to candidates and party membership.

The suit was filed by the Youth Party, which challenged INEC’s timetable and argued that the electoral body lacked the power to impose an earlier deadline outside what is stipulated in the law.

According to the court, Section 29(1) of the Electoral Act 2026 clearly states that political parties are required to submit the personal particulars of their candidates not later than 120 days before an election.

Justice Umar declared that INEC’s guidelines for the 2027 elections, which fixed May 10 as the deadline for submission of party registers and databases, unlawfully abridged the statutory timeframe granted by the Electoral Act.

“A Declaration is made that having regard to Section 29(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026 which requires political parties to submit the personal particulars of their candidates not later than 120 days to an election, the Defendant cannot lawfully abridge or limit that statutory period by prescribing a shorter time frame in its 2027 elections,” the court ruled.

With the judgement, all registered political parties now have until September 2026 to submit updated membership registers to INEC.

The ruling is expected to significantly affect the political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections, as it opens a fresh window for politicians dissatisfied with the outcomes of party primaries to defect to other political platforms and pursue their ambitions.

INEC had earlier fixed January 16, 2027, for the presidential and National Assembly elections, while governorship and state House of Assembly elections are scheduled for February 6, 2027.

Justuce Umar, therefore, set aside the portions of INEC’s Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Elections which imposed timelines inconsistent with the Electoral Act, 2026.

“It is hereby ordered as follows:

“A declaration is hereby made that upon a proper consideration and interpretation of the provisions of Sections 29, 82 and 84(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026, the powers of the defendant to receive notice of party primaries and the personal particulars of candidates, and its duty to attend, observe and monitor such primaries, does not extend to fixing or prescribing the timetable within which political parties may conduct their primary elections for the purpose of nominating candidates for the 2027 general elections.

“A declaration is made that having regards to Section 29(1) of the Electoral Act, 2026 which requires political parties to submit the personal particulars of their candidates not later than 120 days to an election, the defendant cannot lawfully abridge or limit that statutory period by prescribing a shorter timeframe in its 2027 election timetable.

“A declaration is made that having regards to Section 31 of the Electoral Act, 2026 which permits political parties to withdraw and substitute candidates not later than 90 days before the conduct of an election, the defendant cannot lawfully abridge or limit that statutory period by fixing earlier deadline for the withdrawal and replacement of candidates in its 2027 election timetable.

“A declaration is made that having regards to Section 32 of the Electoral Act, 2026, the defendant does not possess the statutory power to publish the final list of candidates for the 2027 general election before the 60 days minimum period prescribed by law.

“A declaration is made that upon a proper construction of Section 98 of the Electoral Act, 2026, the defendant does not possess the statutory power or authority to fix in its timetable for the 2027 general elections for campaign to end 2 days before the elections.

“A declaration is made that upon proper interpretation to Section 33 of the Electoral Act, 2026, the time frame prescribed by the defendant for submission of membership registers for the conduct of primary elections is NOT applicable to primary elections conducted for the purpose of replacing withdrawn candidates.

“Order is hereby granted setting aside or nullifying the time-frames imposed by the defendant in its Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for 2027 General Election for the conduct of primary elections by the parties for the 2027 general elections,” the court held.

The court also ruled that the submission of personal particulars of candidates by their political parties for the 2027 general elections and campaigning for the 2027 general elections are inconsistent with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026.