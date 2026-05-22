Anambra Police officer arrested, subjected to drug test over misconduct

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

For threatening violence and engaging in conduct unbecoming of a member of the Nigeria Police Force, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, Newton Isokpe, has been arrested, subjected to drug test and to face disciplinary panel.

His arrest became necessary following a prompt review of the video that went viral displaying the violent misconduct of the ASP which was unbecoming of a police officer

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu (SP), “In line with the disciplinary standards and ethical code of the Nigeria Police Force, internal disciplinary proceedings have since been activated against the officer.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, the officer has also been subjected to a drug test to aid the Command in establishing all surrounding circumstances and ensuring a thorough and transparent process.

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, strongly condemns the conduct displayed by the Officer in the video and reiterates that the Nigeria Police Force is a disciplined institution that will not condone misconduct, abuse of office, incitement, or any form of unprofessional behaviour capable of undermining public trust and confidence.

“The Anambra State Police Command further assures Ndi Anambra and the general public that the outcome of the disciplinary process will be made public and that any officer found culpable will face appropriate sanctions in accordance with the law and police regulations.

“The Command also uses this opportunity to remind officers and men of the Command to remain professional, emotionally balanced, and respectful while carrying out their lawful duties, especially in this era where actions and conduct are constantly subjected to public scrutiny.

“The Command appreciates members of the public, civil society groups, and social media users who continue to assist the Police with credible information capable of improving service delivery and accountability. Residents are encouraged to continue reporting incidents or behaviours capable of undermining public peace, safety, and confidence in security agencies,” he pleaded.

For a better society

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