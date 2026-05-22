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A Legacy in Bloom: The Women of Glory Foundation set to host star-studded 10th Anniversary Gala at Transcorp Hilton

by Peter Anayo090

The landscape of philanthropy is about to witness a historic milestone as the Women of Glory Foundation prepares to celebrate a full decade of transformative impact.

In what is being hailed as one of the most anticipated social and humanitarian events of the year, the foundation will host its 10th Anniversary Gala and Award Night on June 6 at the prestigious Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton.

Under the resonant theme, “A Decade of Impact: Celebrating Legacy, Building the Future,” the evening promises to be a masterclass in elegance and purpose, bringing together a high-profile assembly of changemakers, community leaders, and visionaries.

Since its inception, the Women of Glory Foundation has served as a beacon of hope, focusing on empowering marginalized communities through education, vocational training, and social advocacy.

The promotional imagery for the event tells a compelling story of diverse impact — from supporting young students on their academic journeys to equipping women with tailoring skills and promoting excellence in sports.

This upcoming gala is not merely a celebration, but a profound reflection on ten years of grassroots transformation and a strategic look toward the next decade of service.

Guests attending the 5:00 PM event can expect a curated experience that balances high fashion with heartfelt storytelling.

The evening is designed to honor those who have played pivotal roles in the foundation’s journey, featuring a series of prestigious recognitions and awards.

These accolades will spotlight outstanding individuals who have gone above and beyond to inspire positive change in society, ensuring that the spirit of altruism receives the recognition it deserves.

Beyond the formal awards, the gala also serves as a vital platform for the foundation to secure resources for its future initiatives.

By hosting the event at the Transcorp Hilton, the organization is positioning its mission at the heart of the nation’s capital, inviting influential stakeholders to witness the tangible results of their support.

From powerful stories of transformation to unforgettable moments of celebration, the night is poised to become a defining milestone in the foundation’s history — proving that when a community unites for a cause, its impact can truly change the world.

 

For a better society

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