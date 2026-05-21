30.4 C
Lagos
May 21, 2026
Trending now

Fubara: The Vegetable—Why Start a Battle You Can’t Finish in Rivers State?

Dangote’s 10,000-Hectare Olokola Seaport: A wake-up call for Igbo billionaires to replicate…

ExxonMobil pushes STEM to boost future workforce skills

2027: Ogun APC united, stronger as Yayi emerges flag bearer — Abiodun

Gov. Lawal secures APC guber ticket, vows more welfare projects

Shettima urges unity as Gubio emerges Borno APC flagbearer

APC Congress: Gov. Yusuf clinches Kano ticket unopposed

Truecaller moves into global data services with travel eSIM launch across 29…

AFARA launches an Africa-wide accelerator in Lagos to build bankable Women-Led Energy…

‎Ijaws, Urhobos of Warri applaud INEC delineation report, say it’s step in…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Infotech

Truecaller moves into global data services with travel eSIM launch across 29 countries

by Peter Anayo080

 

Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, today launched travel eSIM.

The launch marks Truecaller’s move into mobile data services, broadening the platform beyond caller ID and spam protection, and for the first time adding digital consumables to the portfolio.

500 million people already trust Truecaller with their daily communication.

Travel eSIM extends that relationship to international travel – a category where users routinely overpay for connectivity or arrive at their destination disconnected.

Travel eSIM is a fully digital mobile data service that activates in minutes and offers plans from 1 GB over 7 days to 20 GB over 30 days. Customers can buy travel eSIM in 29 markets at launch, through the Truecaller iPhone app or on the web at Truecaller.com.

The web opens the product to compatible Android devices from day one. Coverage works globally, so travelers buy at home and stay connected wherever they go.

Fredrik Kjell, COO at Truecaller, says: “I am delighted that Truecaller is launching an eSIM travel data product for our users.

Truecaller is a trusted communications brand worldwide, and with our scale, we can offer a great product at a competitive price.

We are rolling this out on our iPhone app and the web channel, and look forward to expanding on our Android app and adding support for additional markets. Today marks the first step in offering adjacent communication products to our massive user base.”

Travel eSIM is currently available to purchase in: Italy, Sweden, Spain, France, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Romania, the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Austria, Finland, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Switzerland, Norway, Chile, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Africa, Egypt, and Nigeria.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

 

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Telecom tariff hike: Protest looms as students demand reversal within 72 hrs

Editor

Police reassures emplacement of electronic/ICT Strategies to curb crimes, criminality in Nigeria

Peter Anayo

Glo backs NCC on broadband infrastructure protection

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişmeritbetcasibomholiganbetmarsbahismeritbetcasibomJojobetcasibomMatbetJojobet GirişjojobetjojobetjojobetcasibomMadridbetMadridbetJojobet GirişcasibomHoliganbet GirişOnwin GirişitemciCasibom Girişhttps://www.hoteltarobafoz.com.br/