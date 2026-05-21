Truecaller moves into global data services with travel eSIM launch across 29 countries

Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, today launched travel eSIM.

The launch marks Truecaller’s move into mobile data services, broadening the platform beyond caller ID and spam protection, and for the first time adding digital consumables to the portfolio.

500 million people already trust Truecaller with their daily communication.

Travel eSIM extends that relationship to international travel – a category where users routinely overpay for connectivity or arrive at their destination disconnected.

Travel eSIM is a fully digital mobile data service that activates in minutes and offers plans from 1 GB over 7 days to 20 GB over 30 days. Customers can buy travel eSIM in 29 markets at launch, through the Truecaller iPhone app or on the web at Truecaller.com.

The web opens the product to compatible Android devices from day one. Coverage works globally, so travelers buy at home and stay connected wherever they go.

Fredrik Kjell, COO at Truecaller, says: “I am delighted that Truecaller is launching an eSIM travel data product for our users.

Truecaller is a trusted communications brand worldwide, and with our scale, we can offer a great product at a competitive price.

We are rolling this out on our iPhone app and the web channel, and look forward to expanding on our Android app and adding support for additional markets. Today marks the first step in offering adjacent communication products to our massive user base.”

Travel eSIM is currently available to purchase in: Italy, Sweden, Spain, France, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Romania, the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Austria, Finland, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Switzerland, Norway, Chile, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Africa, Egypt, and Nigeria.

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