Thanksgiving For NUPENG’s Oladiti: Mimiko, Akporeha,Akinlaja Appeal For Continued Support

UFOMBA UZUEGBU with Agency report

Echoes of the April 24,2026, 6th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) in Lagos reverberated the weekend in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, where Nigerians from all walks of life poured encomiums on the newly elected President of NUPENG, Comrade (Dr) Salimon Akanni Oladiti (JP).

Oladiti was elected unopposed at the Conferen,officially taking over the reins from outgoing President, Comrade Williams Akporeha.

The occasion was a Thanksgiving service held at Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun Igbalalolu,Ibadan,on Sunday, May 17, 2026.

The occasion attracted a gala xy of Nigerians from diverse backgrounds.

Prominent Nigerians who spoke at the occasion, expressed immense optimism about Oladiti ‘s capacity, to navigate Nigeria’s petroleum sector reforms and energy transition.

They include former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Rahman Mimiko, NUPENG former General Secretary, Joseph Iranola Akinlaja and the immediate past President of NUPENG, Comrade Williams Akporeha.

Mimiko called for continously prayers for the administration of the new President of NUPENG, Comrade Oladiti, urging divine guidance for his leadership of the Union.

Addressing the congregat,Mimiko the outcome of NUPENG’s recent Delegates Conference, as a testament to the Union’s unity under strong and legitimate leadership

“I am happy that today, NUPENG is celebrating unity in the house of God.This is significant, and I call for continous prayers for Comrade Oladiti so that he can succeed and finish well”,Mimiko said.

Speaking also,NUPENG former General Secretary, Comrade Joseph Akinlaja recalled his long-standing relationship with Oladiti since1975,during their days at British Petroleum.

“I know Comrade Oladiti as a man of integrity, courage and hardwork.Today,I declare him the “Jagunmolu of Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry “,Akinlaja said, expressing confidence in Oladiti’s ability to leave enduring legacies.

“I am sincerely convinced absolutely, that he will go higher in life because I have always known him to be a goal getter.Today, he is the President of NUPENG. It is my prayer that he will succeed in his tenure in office and leave enduring legacies behind that will strengthen and unite the Union the more”,Akinlaja added.

Immediate past President of NUPENG, Comrade Prince Williams Akporeha who cane in the company of his wife, Mrs Nora Akporeha on his part,for and publicly backed his successor,Comrade Oladiti.

Akporeha also urged Union members across the four Zones of the country, to extend the same loyalty, love and support they showed him to Oladiti.

Akporeha prayed for divine guidance, wisdom and strength for his successor to build upon the Union’s legacy of industrial harmony and welfare advocacy.

Responding,Oladiti extolled the virtues of former Governor of Ondo State ,Dr MImiko,Akinlaja and his predecessor, Comrade Akporeha.He also thanked other well-wishers,including IPMAN Chieftains and all members from across the four zones of NUPENG who attended the church service.

Oladiti also appealed to everyone to continue praying for him so that God’s wisdom,knowledge and understanding, will take total pre-eminence while he holds sway in office.