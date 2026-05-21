Shettima urges unity as Gubio emerges Borno APC flagbearer

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Thursday urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and all stakeholders to work towards the overall victory of the party.

Shettima gave the advice in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, during the APC governorship primary election which produced Alhaji Mustapha Gubio as the party’s flagbearer in the state.

The vice president also implored members of the party to ensure unity, bury hatchets, and commit themselves to the success of the APC.

Shettima stressed the need for members of the APC to move the nation forward under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He also urged party members to see the affirmation of the party’s governorship flagbearer as a collective resolve to get the best candidates who can deliver on the socio-economic development of the state.

“Whatever we do here is part of the broader agenda of President Tinubu’s administration.

“The President is determined to ensure a better future for Nigeria and Nigerians – one I believe will set the nation on a clear course for prosperity.

“The time has come to walk the talk, and only credible leaders can make this unfold into a pleasant reality for the citizens,” Shettima said.

On his part, Zulum thanked all stakeholders for their support and endorsements.

Responding, Gubio, who emerged unopposed, promised to advance the development of the state.

He also pledged to lead the state with the fear of God if elected in the 2027 governorship poll.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2