31.6 C
Lagos
May 21, 2026
Trending now

APC primaries: I’m still in the race for Gov’ship bid – Former…

FG reaffirms commitment to environmental protection, launches net-zero investment plan

Ibadan school attack: Makinde signs executive order to regulate vigilante, security groups

Breaking: Tinubu appoints 39-year-old as JAMB boss as Oyedele bows out

Okpebholo appoints Assembly aspirant as commissioner-designate hours before primary

AIG orders investigation into suspected murder of worker at oil company in…

MainPower cautions Enugu residents over encroachment of electrical facilities

Police bust kidnappers hideout, recover 2 AK47 rifles, others in Enugu

Crude Oil prices slide after Trump says US-Iran negotiations in ‘final stages’

Fidelity Bank to partner with Anambra Information ministry on moral, ethical rebirth…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Police bust kidnappers hideout, recover 2 AK47 rifles, others in Enugu

by Peter Anayo0102

 

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command attached to the Igbo-Eze North Division, on 17th May 2026 carried out an intelligence-led raid on a suspected kidnapper’s hideout located in a forest along the Amufie–Obollo-Afor boundary in Igbo-Eze North LGA.

The operation, which followed the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, on sustaining intelligence-led raids on identified black spots and criminal hideouts across the State, led to the recovery of firearms, ammunition, a motorcycle, and other exhibits after an intense gun duel.

During the operation, the Police operatives encountered armed hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers, who opened fire upon sighting the police team.

However, the operatives responded with superior firepower, effectively repelling the criminals and forcing them to flee into the surrounding bushes with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

“A subsequent search of the hideout led to the recovery of two (2) AK-47 rifles, four (4) AK-47 magazines, sixty-four (64) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, one red TVS Neo-NX motorcycle, and other incriminating exhibits,” the police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe revealed in a statement to the media on Wednesday.

Ndukwe disclosed that CP Giwa has ordered sustained operational and investigative efforts to track down and apprehend the fleeing suspects, reiterating the Command’s unwavering commitment to cracking down on violent criminals and dismantling their networks in Enugu State.

He noted that Giwa urged citizens to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and supportive of the Police by providing credible information that will aid crime prevention and fighting efforts.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

3,000 Nigerians Join Young Professionals for Tinubu Nationwide Network to Build a Stronger Youth-Led Movement

Editor

Nigeria, India unite to tackle desertification, drought, land degradation

Editor

CBN continues monetary policy tightening, raises interest rate by 25 basis points

GODGIFT
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişmeritbetcasibomcasibommarsbahismeritbetcasibomCasibom girişcasibomcasibomJojobet GirişjojobetjojobetjojobetcasibomMadridbetMadridbetJojobet GirişcasibomHoliganbet GirişOnwin Girişdeneme bonusu veren sitelerCasibom Giriş