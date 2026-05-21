Police bust kidnappers hideout, recover 2 AK47 rifles, others in Enugu

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command attached to the Igbo-Eze North Division, on 17th May 2026 carried out an intelligence-led raid on a suspected kidnapper’s hideout located in a forest along the Amufie–Obollo-Afor boundary in Igbo-Eze North LGA.

The operation, which followed the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, on sustaining intelligence-led raids on identified black spots and criminal hideouts across the State, led to the recovery of firearms, ammunition, a motorcycle, and other exhibits after an intense gun duel.

During the operation, the Police operatives encountered armed hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers, who opened fire upon sighting the police team.

However, the operatives responded with superior firepower, effectively repelling the criminals and forcing them to flee into the surrounding bushes with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

“A subsequent search of the hideout led to the recovery of two (2) AK-47 rifles, four (4) AK-47 magazines, sixty-four (64) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, one red TVS Neo-NX motorcycle, and other incriminating exhibits,” the police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe revealed in a statement to the media on Wednesday.

Ndukwe disclosed that CP Giwa has ordered sustained operational and investigative efforts to track down and apprehend the fleeing suspects, reiterating the Command’s unwavering commitment to cracking down on violent criminals and dismantling their networks in Enugu State.

He noted that Giwa urged citizens to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and supportive of the Police by providing credible information that will aid crime prevention and fighting efforts.

For a better society

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