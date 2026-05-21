Oyo APC primaries: Adelabu takes early lead, as collation begins

Early results emerging from the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Oyo State indicate that the former Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has taken a commanding lead across several of the state’s 351 wards, positioning himself as the early frontrunner in the highly anticipated contest.

Party agents and coordinators monitoring the exercise across various local government areas disclosed that Adelabu has recorded impressive performances in key voting centers.

Reports from the field suggest widespread support for the former minister among party leaders and grassroots members alike.

Political analysts attribute his early momentum to a highly organized political structure, heightened visibility from his recent federal cabinet role, and a formidable support base spanning major influential blocs within the state’s APC chapter.

Independent observers at multiple collation centers have described the exercise as largely peaceful and orderly, with party faithful turning out in large numbers to queue behind their preferred candidates.

However, tension remains high across the state as supporters of various aspirants eagerly await the official declaration of the ward-by-ward results.

In several wards, jubilant supporters of the former minister were already seen celebrating, chanting solidarity songs as preliminary figures filtered out of the local collation points.

The primary is a critical stepping stone ahead of the 2027 gubernatorial election, as the APC aims to reclaim the pacesetter state.

Experts believe that a sustained lead and strategic victory across Oyo’s three senatorial districts will significantly strengthen Adelabu’s path to securing the party’s ticket and unifying its factions.

While the Oyo State APC House of Assembly/Governorship Primaries Election Committee, led by Taofeek Olawale Abdulsalam, has noted that its role is strictly limited to collation rather than declaration, official announcements are expected from the party’s national secretariat once the process is finalized. Insiders affirm that the current trajectory places Adelabu in a highly secure position as collation continues across the state.