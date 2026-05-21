Okpebholo appoints Assembly aspirant as commissioner-designate hours before primary

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has appointed Mr. Iriabekhai Kayode Jeffery, an aspirant for the Owan East State Constituency seat, as a commissioner-designate for Edo State, hours before the party’s primary.

Jeffery is currently challenging the incumbent member representing Owan East in the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Eric Okaka. The appointment is widely seen as a move to give the governor’s preferred candidate an advantage in the race.

The announcement was contained in a press statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, Esq.

According to the statement, “The Executive Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has approved the nomination of Mr. Iriabekhai Kayode Jeffery as a Commissioner-designate for Edo State.”

The statement described Jeffery as a dedicated and goal-oriented accounting professional, recognized for his commitment to organizational growth and excellence.

His nomination will be forwarded to the Edo State House of Assembly for consideration and confirmation.

For a better society

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