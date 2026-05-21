May 21, 2026
Trending now

Oyo APC primaries: Adelabu takes early lead, as collation begins

NUPRC warns public of fake social media accounts impersonating CEO Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan

Fubara: The Vegetable—Why Start a Battle You Can’t Finish in Rivers State?

Dangote’s 10,000-Hectare Olokola Seaport: A wake-up call for Igbo billionaires to replicate…

ExxonMobil pushes STEM to boost future workforce skills

2027: Ogun APC united, stronger as Yayi emerges flag bearer — Abiodun

Gov. Lawal secures APC guber ticket, vows more welfare projects

Shettima urges unity as Gubio emerges Borno APC flagbearer

APC Congress: Gov. Yusuf clinches Kano ticket unopposed

Truecaller moves into global data services with travel eSIM launch across 29…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Energy

NUPRC warns public of fake social media accounts impersonating CEO Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan

by Editor083

Favour Ishember, Abuja

 

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has released an official notice warning the public about impostors pretending to be its Commission Chief Executive, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, across multiple social media sites.

A press statement issued byEniola Akinkuotu, head, corporate communications and media, said to date, the Commission has uncovered 15 counterfeit profiles on X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok. The issue has also been escalated to the relevant authorities.

The statement reads in part:For clarity, NUPRC confirms that Mrs. Eyesan maintains only one official social media account, a verified LinkedIn page.

Those engaging in this impersonation to deceive and defraud members of the public are strongly advised to cease these activities immediately.

Any communication or interaction with these bogus accounts is entirely at the individual’s own risk. For questions or verification regarding NUPRC’s operations, please refer to the Commission’s official website.

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Eterna CEO, Olumide Adeosun calls for targeted funding to boost LPG consumption in Nigeria

Editor

Women urged to upskill, develop themselves in energy sector

Peter Anayo

NOGOF 2025: Renaissance Africa pledges $15bn investment in N/Delta

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişmeritbetcasibommarsbahismarsbahismeritbetcasibomJojobetcasibommatbetgalabetJojobet GirişjojobetjojobetjojobetcasibomMadridbetMadridbetJojobet GirişcasibomHoliganbet GirişOnwin GirişitemciCasibom Girişhttps://www.hoteltarobafoz.com.br/