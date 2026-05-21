NTP 2000 Review: NCC targets modern telecoms framework, inclusive digital economy

Blessing Taiwo

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is set to upgrade the telecommunications industry to deliver smoother, safer, and more evenly distributed services across the nation through a modernised regulatory framework.

The curtain will be drawn on the National Telecommunications Policy 2000 as its review has commenced for the emergence of the National Telecommunications Policy 2026, with inputs from policymakers, regulators, industry experts, academics, and other stakeholders.

As a solid platform for dialogue and recommendations, the NCC organised a 2-day workshop for the review of the NTP 2000 held at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop on Wednesday, the NCC Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Aminu Maida stated that it is imperative to review the 26-year-old to fit into the current technology state in Nigeria and the world.

Maida highlighted 5G, artificial intelligence, satellite broadband, Internet of Things, cloud infrastructure, critical national information infrastructure, digital trust, network resilience and sustainable investment as the present issues in the sector.

He noted that Nigeria’s telecommunications sector was at a very different stage of development when the NTP 2000 was introduced. “Before the reforms, the sector was dominated by NITEL, with fewer than 500,000 active telephone lines serving a population of over 120 million people,” the EVC revealed. According to Maida, telecommunications is no longer just one sector within the economy but a productivity infrastructure for the entire economy as it supports commerce, agriculture, manufacturing, transport, financial services, education, health, public administration and the everyday productivity of millions of Nigerians. “This is why the review of the National Telecommunications Policy 2000 is timely. The policy helped build the market we have today, but the market has outgrown the assumptions of that period. “Our task is to preserve the enduring principles of competition, universal access, independent regulation and consumer protection, while developing a modern policy framework that supports broadband expansion, innovation, investment, resilience, quality of experience and Nigeria’s ambition to build a truly inclusive digital economy,” he stated. Delivering the keynote address, Mrs Hadiza Bala Usman, Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination, spoke on the theme— ‘The imperative of policy drivers in attaining national objectives and building collaboration across sectors and segments of government.’ Usman stressed that the policy review has implications for the government, the citizens and their livelihoods, noting that telecommunications is an enabling platform for almost every other sector of national life. She harped on inclusiveness and accessibility for all regardless of location or occupation in the new framework for latest technologies to benefit every citizen. “Telecommunications policy must ultimately be judged by its impact on people. It must matter to the student in a rural community who needs access to digital learning; the farmer who needs market information; the small business owner who depends on digital payments; the young innovator building a technology solution; the patient seeking remote medical advice; the public servant delivering services; and the family trying to stay connected. “The telecommunications sector has already changed lives across Nigeria, but the benefits are not yet evenly distributed. There are still gaps in access, affordability, quality, digital literacy, device availability, rural connectivity, and inclusion for underserved communities. “A revised policy must therefore place citizens at the centre. We are trying to build a Nigeria in which every citizen, in every community, in every region, and at every level of income has access to affordable, reliable, and high-quality digital connectivity. A Nigeria in which telecommunications infrastructure is protected, expanded, and managed as the national strategic asset it has become. A Nigeria in which institutions work together rather than in parallel. A Nigeria in which policy is not a promise deferred, but a commitment delivered,” she said. In his remarks, Mr Ayuba Shuaibu, the Director, Policy Competition and Economic Analysis Department, NCC, said the workshop is a timely platform for the implementation journey of the NTP 2000 to be assessed. Shuaibu urged stakeholders to reflect on key achievements and lessons as they jointly shape the direction for a future-focused telecommunications policy framework. At the workshop, panel sessions focused on the birthing of the NTP 2000, its milestones and challenges in implementation; strategies for accelerating Nigeria’s digital transformation, rising cyber security threats, collaborative regulations and more.