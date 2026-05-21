NNPC Ltd staff members’ exit plan sparks anxiety, political concerns ahead of 2027 elections

An internal staff exit programme at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, has raised anxiety among employees and drawn political scrutiny ahead of the 2027 elections.

The scheme, introduced under Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulari, includes an Accelerated Exit Scheme and a Voluntary Exit Scheme targeting workers nearing retirement.

Management says the programme is part of efforts to transform NNPC into a globally competitive energy company.

Employees across departments say the move has created uncertainty, with many fearing it could lead to wider job cuts.

The concern has spread through NNPC Towers as workers await further details on the restructuring plan.

Industry analysts and labour observers have questioned the timing, citing rising inflation, unemployment, and economic hardship.

They argued that job reductions in the current climate could affect public perception of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“There is hardship everywhere already. This is not the kind of policy Nigerians expect from a government seeking public support. The optics are terrible,” an Abuja-based analyst said.

Another stakeholder said the development could carry political consequences.

“When workers are fearful and jobs are under threat, the public will naturally blame the government. Some are even questioning whether Ojulari fully understands the political implications of this decision,” the source said.

NNPC management maintains that the exit schemes are voluntary and aimed at repositioning the company for efficiency and competitiveness.

Despite the explanation, tension remains within the organisation as staff members prepare for potential changes.

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