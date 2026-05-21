May 21, 2026
Trending now

Itsekiri Leaders reject INEC’s Fresh delineation for Warri Federal Constituency, cite ‘Fraudulent…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, MAY 21, 2026

UBA champions diaspora healthcare investment at ANPA America symposium

Fubara withdraws from Rivers APC governorship primary

Otedola to invest $100 million in Dangote refinery

Amaechi vows to abolish federal character principle if elected president’

NSITF enrols over 7.6m workers into ECS, accommodates Police

NNPC Ltd staff members’ exit plan sparks anxiety, political concerns ahead of…

4 die in Kano as vehicle plunges into dam

ASUU threatens fresh strike over FG’s alleged failure to fulfil January agreement

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

NNPC Ltd staff members’ exit plan sparks anxiety, political concerns ahead of 2027 elections

by Peter Anayo0117
An internal staff exit programme at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, has raised anxiety among employees and drawn political scrutiny ahead of the 2027 elections.
The scheme, introduced under Group Chief Executive Officer, Bayo Ojulari, includes an Accelerated Exit Scheme and a Voluntary Exit Scheme targeting workers nearing retirement.
Management says the programme is part of efforts to transform NNPC into a globally competitive energy company.
Employees across departments say the move has created uncertainty, with many fearing it could lead to wider job cuts.
The concern has spread through NNPC Towers as workers await further details on the restructuring plan.
Industry analysts and labour observers have questioned the timing, citing rising inflation, unemployment, and economic hardship.
They argued that job reductions in the current climate could affect public perception of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.
“There is hardship everywhere already. This is not the kind of policy Nigerians expect from a government seeking public support. The optics are terrible,” an Abuja-based analyst said.
Another stakeholder said the development could carry political consequences.
“When workers are fearful and jobs are under threat, the public will naturally blame the government. Some are even questioning whether Ojulari fully understands the political implications of this decision,” the source said.
NNPC management maintains that the exit schemes are voluntary and aimed at repositioning the company for efficiency and competitiveness.
Despite the explanation, tension remains within the organisation as staff members prepare for potential changes.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Labour leader urges unions to oppose proposed annual VAT hike, charges new MHWUN leadership on integrity

Peter Anayo

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide felicitates Governor Siminalayi Fubara at 51

Peter Anayo

Traditionalists condemn desecration of Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
Jojobet GirişmeritbetholiganbetholiganbetpokerklasmeritbetholiganbetTophillbet girişcasibomRomabetJojobet GirişjojobetjojobetjojobetcasibomMadridbetMadridbetJojobet GirişjojobetHoliganbet GirişOnwin Girişdeneme bonusu veren siteler