NMDPRA Launches HCDT Digital Platform, Declares Host Community Trusts Non-Negotiable for Oil Operators

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), has launched a digital portal to oversee Host Community Development Trusts (HCDT) stating that compliance with the framework under the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, is mandatory for all petroleum operators.

NMDPRA made the disclosure at a Stakeholder Sensitisation Workshop on the implementation of the HCDT framework and the operationalisation of the HCDT Digital Portal held in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Speaking at the meeting, the Authority Chief Executive of the NMDPRA, Mr. Rabiu Umar, said the PIA 2021 had fundamentally changed the relationship between operators and their host communities.

Umar, represented by the Executive Director for Health, Safety, Environment and Community, Dr. Mustapha Lamorde, said the Host Community Development Trust framework was created to ensure that communities directly impacted by petroleum operations become “structured beneficiaries of social and economic development.”

He hinted that the initiative is aimed at promoting peaceful coexistence, deepening inclusion, reducing conflicts and operational disruptions, and institutionalising sustainable development in oil-producing areas.

He explained that the Midstream Petroleum Host Communities Development Trust Regulations 2024 set out clear responsibilities for licensees, including governance structures, management of the 3% annual contribution, community participation mechanisms, compliance obligations, and dispute resolution procedures.

“The HCDT is not merely a funding arrangement. It is a development institution designed to create measurable improvements in education, healthcare, infrastructure, economic empowerment, environmental sustainability, and social stability within host communities,” Lamorde said.

“To strengthen accountability, NMDPRA unveiled the dedicated HCDT Digital Portal. Lamorde said the platform would handle digital registration of trusts, submission of governance documents, monitoring of statutory contributions, compliance reporting, project tracking, and real-time regulatory oversight.

He described the portal as part of the Authority’s broader digital transformation agenda, noting it would help reduce disputes caused by information gaps and build trust between communities and operators.

“Compliance with the HCDT framework is not optional. It is a statutory obligation,” he warned, adding that NMDPRA would maintain strict supervisory oversight to ensure the regulations are implemented as required.

On her part, Director of Environment Management and Host Community at NMDPRA, Anne Omezi, said the workshop marked a major step toward empowering host communities through the PIA.

She said the forum brought together regulators, operators, community leaders, government officials, and private sector partners to operationalise midstream HCDTs in a transparent and inclusive manner.

“We are here to build bridges of understanding, foster collaboration, and establish a shared vision for community development,” Omezi stated.

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Host Communities, Dumnamene Dekor, commended NMDPRA for organising the forum.

He said the PIA had moved host community development from informal corporate social responsibility to a structured legal framework with funding obligations, governance structures, and accountability mechanisms.

Dekor stressed that midstream assets such as pipelines, depots, terminals, and processing facilities are critical to Nigeria’s energy security, and host communities must see tangible benefits.

“It is not enough to establish trusts on paper. The process must ensure proper identification of host communities, timely funding by settlors, credible needs assessments, inclusive development planning, and accountable management of trust funds,” he said.

He urged operators to treat the Trust framework as an investment in operational stability and long-term sustainability, and called on communities to embrace unity, accountability, and constructive engagement while protecting petroleum infrastructure.

Dekor assured that the National Assembly would continue to provide oversight to prevent weak accountability and poor implementation from undermining the PIA’s objectives.

The workshop was attended by participants from government institutions, traditional institutions, host communities, civil society organisations, development partners, and industry operators nationwide