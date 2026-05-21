Nigeria’s digital skills push gets major boost in London

… As Tinubu Govt doubles down on digital upskilling for Nigerian Youth

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, CON, has restated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s pledge to arm Nigerian young people with world-class digital capabilities through the Digital Training Academy (DTA).

The announcement came during a signing event held alongside the Education World Forum in London.

Dr. Alausa called the initiative a deliberate move to position Nigerian youth to seize jobs and ventures in the worldwide digital economy. He said the academy embodies the Renewed Hope Agenda’s priority on empowering young people, driving innovation, and building human capital.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda, digital competence isn’t a nice-to-have anymore. It’s the foundation,” the Minister said. “The Digital Training Academy is a direct bet on equipping Nigerian youth to not just compete, but lead internationally in tech.”

Through collaboration with Coursera, one of the top global e-learning platforms, trainees will study artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity, cloud computing, software engineering, and other in-demand digital disciplines.

A press release issued by Ikharo Attah, Special Adviser (Media & Communications), to the Hon. Minister said beneficiaries will walk away with certifications recognized by employers worldwide, giving Nigerian participants a stronger foothold in international job markets.

The programme will run with the National Open University of Nigeria and Yaba College of Technology to guarantee broad access and hands-on academic support.

NOUN’s spread across the country will ensure youth from every geopolitical zone can join, while YABATECH will supply industry-aligned instructors, facilitators, and mentors.

“Giving access isn’t the finish line. Real impact comes from follow-through, support systems, and accountability,” Dr. Alausa stressed.

Labeling the deal “a covenant between government and Nigerian youth,” he promised the Tinubu administration will keep backing programmes that build skills, confidence, and credentials for global competition.

He thanked Coursera, NOUN, and YABATECH for partnering with the Federal Government to bring the plan to life.

The release reads in part”In a major show of commitment, the Federal Government has fully covered 36,000 licences on Coursera and Pluralsight for Nigerian youth in year one. Every participant gets access to top-tier digital training at zero personal cost; the government has paid upfront to remove financial barriers to globally recognized qualifications. Officials say this ranks among the biggest government-funded digital skills investments Nigeria has ever made.

The Federal Ministry of Education says it will continue widening access to quality education, accelerating digital innovation, and equipping Nigerian youth with the competencies needed to thrive in a fast-changing global economy.

For a better society

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