Misinformation Is a kind of warfare facing the world globally- Ex-President Jonathan

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Former President of Nigeria, Dr.Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has said that the prevalence of misinformation and distorted narratives in the media landscape is another kind of warfare that is going on in the entire world which demands urgent action to be halted by all and sundry.

He spoke in an address at the Diplomatic Correspondents Association of Nigeria DICAN annual conference, which attracted top diplomats, egg heads in the security and intelligence agencies and media professionals amongst others at the Routunda Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abuja on Wednesday.

The former President who received the Global Peace Icon Award spoke on the theme of the conference Information Warfare: Strengthening Global Security, Trade and Investment Through Collaborative Truth; the Role of Diplomacy, Intelligence and the Media.

He stated that the conference theme is both timely and profoundly important, especially for developing democracies like Nigeria and for nations confronting rising. insecurity, political polarization and the dangerous spread of

misinformation.

According to him, the world faces a new kind of conflict, one fought not only with weapons, but with information.

He pointed out that false narratives, fake news, manipulated content and deliberate disinformation campaigns have become powerful tools capable of creating division, undermining public

trust and destabilizing societies.

He further stated that Nigerians have seen how fake news and unverified information can inflame tensions, deepen ethnic and religious divisions, fuel insecurity and weaken confidence in public institutions.

The former President said that a single false report circulated through social media can trigger fear, violence or misunderstanding within communities.

He added that collaborative truth, through the combined efforts of diplomacy, intelligence and responsible media practice, is essential to

strengthening national security and preserving democracy.

He said:”When institutions communicate truthfully, when journalists uphold ethical standards, and when intelligence agencies work professionally and responsibly, societies become more resilient against manipulation and

conflict.

“The media especially has a sacred responsibility in this digital age.”

The former number one citizen of the most populous black nation also said that journalism must continue to stand for accuracy, fairness, balance and

national responsibility..

He pointed out that freedom of the press remains fundamental to democracy, but with that freedom also comes the duty to ensure that information shared with the public promotes peace, understanding and informed citizenship.

He said that it is also important for improving the credibility of elections and deepening democracy in our country and across Africa.

Jonathan posited that credible elections depend not only on transparent electoral systems, but also on access to factual information.

The former President said during elections, fake, news, propaganda and hate speech can distort public perception, discourage participation and create unnecessary tension among citizens

He urged, the media, civil society, electoral institutions and security agencies work together to combat

disinformation, citizens are empowered to make informed democratic

choices.

He added that democracy flourishes when people trust institutions, respect the rule of law and participate peacefully in governance adding that we must encourage dialogue instead of division, facts instead of falsehood, and unity instead of fear.

The former Nigerian leader commended DICAN and its leadership for creating a platfform to encourage young Nigerians and Africans to remain committed to peace, constructive engagement and democratic participation.

He pointed out that the future belongs to those who build bridges of understanding and

cooperation.

For a better society

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