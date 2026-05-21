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Energy

MainPower cautions Enugu residents over encroachment of electrical facilities

by Peter Anayo0127

 

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited (MEDL) has cautioned residents of Enugu State to stay away from high-tension towers, poles, and power lines, emphasizing that electricity is extremely dangerous and must be handled with utmost caution.

The company urged members of the public to observe the approved Right-of-Way for electricity infrastructure and desist from activities capable of endangering lives, property, and the integrity of the electricity network.

Speaking in Enugu, the Head of Health, Safety and Environment, Dr. Francis Iwu, told newsmen on Wednesday that the warning became necessary following the increasing rate of residential and commercial encroachment around critical electricity installations across the state.

According to him, the development poses significant safety risks to residents and threatens the reliability and stability of the electricity supply within the franchise area.

Iwu referenced the windstorm and heavy rainfall recorded on May 3, 2026, which resulted in a snapped conductor on the Emene Industrial Lines around the Naira Triangle axis in Emene. Although no casualty was recorded, the incident caused severe damage to the transmission tower supporting the line.

He explained that the approved safety clearance for power lines remains 25 metres on both sides for 330KV transmission lines, 15 metres on both sides for 132KV lines, and 5.5 metres on both sides for 33kV and 11kV distribution lines.

He expressed concern over the increasing number of buildings, markets, and other commercial activities being carried out dangerously close to electricity installations, especially in parts of Thinkers Corner, Emene, Abakpa, New Haven, Amechi, Agbani and Ugwuaji.

He noted that such practices violate established safety standards and expose the public to avoidable electrical hazards.

Iwu further advised residents to refrain from erecting structures, trading, parking heavy-duty equipment, or carrying out any activity beneath or near high-tension lines, warning that accidents involving electricity are often fatal and unforgiving.

He called on community leaders, developers, landlords, traders, and relevant government agencies to collaborate with the company in safeguarding electricity infrastructure and ensuring strict compliance with safety regulations in the interest of public safety and sustainable power supply.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

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