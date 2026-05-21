Lagos heritage sites record over 94,000 visitors within a year

No fewer than 94,541 visitors were recorded across major heritage and cultural sites managed by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture within the review period, underscoring the growing appeal of Lagos as a leading tourism and cultural destination in Africa.

The state’s Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, disclosed this during the 2026 Annual Ministerial Press Briefing held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

The Commissioner said the impressive figures reflected the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, administration’s sustained investment in tourism, heritage preservation, arts, and culture as drivers of economic growth and global visibility.

According to the visitor statistics released by the Ministry, the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History recorded the highest turnout with 56,040 visitors.

She described the facility as a world-class cultural hub dedicated to preserving and showcasing Yoruba heritage, traditions, historical narratives, and artifacts through immersive experiences.

The Badagry Heritage Museum attracted 10,908 visitors during the period under review.

Benson-Awoyinka noted that the museum remains one of Nigeria’s most important historical sites, preserving the memory of the transatlantic slave trade and Afro-Brazilian cultural heritage.

Freedom Park, Lagos, also recorded 27,593 visitors, further reinforcing its status as a major cultural and recreational landmark in the state.

The Commissioner explained that the former colonial prison has evolved into a vibrant centre for arts, entertainment, exhibitions, concerts, and historical reflection on Nigeria’s journey to independence.

She stated that the increasing visitor numbers highlighted the growing interest of both local and international tourists in Lagos’ cultural and heritage assets.

“As Nigeria’s commercial and cultural capital, Lagos continues to distinguish itself not only as a tourism destination but also as a dynamic economic hub driven by innovation, creativity, trade, and a thriving entertainment industry,” she said.

Benson-Awoyinka added that initiatives such as the Lagos Fanti Carnival and other tourism programmes introduced by the State Government were contributing significantly to cultural promotion, economic development, and international visibility.

She reiterated the commitment of the Governor to leveraging tourism and culture as strategic tools for sustainable development, job creation, and the strengthening of Lagos’ global reputation as Africa’s entertainment and tourism capital.

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