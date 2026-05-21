Kwara group accuses APC of marginalization, demands gov’ship rotation ahead of 2027

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

A group identified as the Awake People of Kwara North has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of sidelining the zone in its primary election processes, warning that Kwara North will no longer accept being treated as a “political plaything” for Ilorin.

In a strongly worded statement released on Wednesday, the group said the zone had for over 40 years been promised the governorship only to be sidelined at the last moment.

It described this regular pattern as a calculated system of domination rather than ordinary politics.

The statement alleged that Kwara Central politicians mobilise Kwara North during elections with promises of power, only to retain key offices for themselves when it is time to choose candidates.

It said this cycle has denied the zone the chance to produce a governor since the creation of Kwara State.

“Kwara North has been treated as a junior partner,” the group said, warning, “We are tired of being told each time to wait, to be patient for the sake of unity, while Kwara Central produces governor after governor, Senate Presidents, ministers, and controls the structure and resources of the state.”

The group claimed that ahead of the 2027 elections, the same pattern has started repeating itself through private meetings and endorsements handed down from Ilorin without a delegate’s vote. It called the process deception and the manipulation of a loyal population.

The statement argued that peace can not exist when one zone holds power for decades while another was asked to wait indefinitely, adding that Kwara North’s votes were needed, but its leadership was not wanted, and calling the situation political slavery.

The group urged youths and elders in Kwara North to resist the trend, warning that accepting another exclusion in 2027 would signal that the zone was meant only to serve, not to lead, adding that the youth’s future was being decided now.

The statement said the group was not advocating violence but political resistance through the ballot box and it threatened that if APC failed to field a Kwara North candidate through a legitimate primary, the zone would back its own son or daughter running on another platform.

“Kwara North’s votes were not automatic and must be earned, negotiated, and could be withdrawn if the zone was disrespected. This is the only way to force Ilorin to negotiate as equals.”

The statement concluded by declaring that the patience of Kwara North has run out and also said the zone would now negotiate from a position of strength, demand respect, and vote for its own, warning that “Kwara North will lead, or Kwara North will resist.”

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