Ize-Iyamu must respect Gov Okpebholo, APC must resist gambling with Edo South

It would have been proper to gloss over the recent political developments in Edo State, particularly the just-concluded APC Edo South Senatorial District primary election, in which Rt. Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama secured the highest number of votes ahead of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Senator Neda Imasuen, and remained focused on projecting the developmental strides of the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

That will not be possible because the governor’s name has been dragged into a matter he knows little or nothing about by supporters and agents of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu across various social media platforms over his recent political predicament.

The fact remains and very important too that Pastor Ize-Iyamu call his supporters to order and caution them against using uncouth language against the governor. His Excellency remains the first citizen of the State and deserves all the respect due his office.

The Pastor himself cannot claim ignorance of the fact that many of these attacks reflect the views of his camp. He also cannot claim to respect the governor as the leader of the APC in Edo State while simultaneously allowing coordinated media attacks against him.

The APC primary election to choose the party’s candidate for Edo South Senatorial District has come and gone. Former member of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, defeated the incumbent senator representing Edo South, Senator Neda Imasuen, and former APC governorship candidate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu to emerge as the party’s candidate for the 2027 senatorial election.

Ogbeide-Ihama reportedly polled 27,154 votes to emerge victorious, while Senator Imasuen secured 13,580 votes to place second. Pastor Ize-Iyamu came third with 6,785 votes.

Ogbeide-Ihama is widely regarded as a politician who can work effectively for Edo South and maintain a productive relationship with the governor and the party leadership. Many party stakeholders believe he represents the type of leadership capable of strengthening the APC’s structure in Edo South ahead of the 2027 general election and helping to actualise the 2.5 million votes Governor Okpebholo has pledged for President Bola Tinubu.

His emergence has also been described by supporters as a reflection of the popular choice of many voters across the Benin-speaking axis, which remains the dominant ethnic bloc in Edo South. Party leaders across the senatorial district reportedly rallied support to make the victory possible.

For this reason, many party faithful believe the APC National Working Committee, NWC, should respect the outcome of the primary and allow Ogbeide-Ihama to fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming election.

Edo State has witnessed recurring political patterns that party leaders in Abuja may need to study carefully before making what some consider a costly political error. Critics of Ize-Iyamu argue that the former governorship candidate has repeatedly failed to secure victory at the polls despite contesting major elections.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu contested the Edo governorship election in 2016 under the PDP and lost. He later returned in 2020 as the APC governorship candidate and again lost to former Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Analysts within the party believe these defeats reflect a declining relationship with key blocs in Edo politics and argue that the APC leadership should pay attention to the message from the electorate.

Former Governor Adams Oshiomhole had also, during previous political disagreements, publicly questioned Ize-Iyamu’s loyalty and political approach. Those criticisms continue to shape perceptions among sections of the party.

Beyond this, some party stakeholders fear that handing Ize-Iyamu the Edo South senatorial ticket could create internal tensions within the APC and undermine the stability of the Okpebholo administration.

There are concerns among some leaders that Ize-Iyamu may seek to build a parallel political structure capable of creating friction within the party and weakening governance in the state.

Supporters of Ogbeide-Ihama insist that he possesses the legislative experience, political temperament, and grassroots support needed to strengthen the APC in Edo South. A former two-term member of the House of Representatives, Ogbeide-Ihama is seen by allies as an experienced lawmaker who understands legislative negotiations and constituency development.

They also describe him as calm, measured, and loyal to the broader interests of the party and the Okpebholo administration.

Many grassroots mobilisers, ward leaders, women groups, and youth coordinators within the APC are said to favour his emergence and believe he stands a stronger chance in the general election.

The APC National Working Committee now faces a critical decision: whether to uphold the outcome of the primary election and support what many party stakeholders describe as the popular choice, or reopen internal disputes that could deepen divisions within the party ahead of 2027.

Dr. Ebojele is the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo.

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