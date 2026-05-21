Itsekiri Leaders reject INEC’s Fresh delineation for Warri Federal Constituency, cite ‘Fraudulent Data’, mapping anomalies

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

WARRI – The respected Itsekiri Leaders of Thought (ILOT) has rejected the fresh delineation of wards, polling units, state constituencies and one additional federal constituency proposed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Warri Federal Constituency, saying it was anchored on “earlier rejected fraudulent data” released by the Commission on April 4, 2025 at Asaba in Delta State.

According to ILOT, the fieldwork and geographic information system (GIS) mapping conducted by INEC, as released on Wednesday, 20th May to stakeholders at Asaba, does not comply with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the Electoral Act 2026 and INEC’s own guidelines for the delineation of wards and polling units.

Secretary of Itsekiri Leaders of Thought, Sir Amorighoye Sunny Mene, who made the position of Itsekiri leaders known in a press statement released in the early hours of Thursday, 21st May, stressed that Itsekiri Nation rejects any attempt to “rely on unofficial population estimate, aerial mapping interpretations, or artificially created community structures as the basis for electoral delineation.”

The statement, in full, reads:

“We, the Itsekiri Leaders of Thoughts (ILOT), hereby reject the new proposed fresh delineation of wards, polling units, state constituencies and one additional federal constituency in warri arising from the fieldwork and GIS mapping conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released on the 20th of May in Asaba Delta State. While we welcome the creation of two additional state constituencies and one federal constituency the devil is in the details/composition. The composition is based on the earlier rejected fraudulent data released by INEC on the 4th of April 2025 at Asaba in Delta State.

“Our position is based on our firm conviction that the exercise, as presently conducted, does not comply with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the Electoral Act 2026, and INEC’s own guidelines for the delineation of wards and polling units.

“While we acknowledge the judgment of the Supreme Court in Suit No. SC/143/2016 directing INEC to conduct a fresh delineation exercise in Warri South, Warri South-West, and Warri North Local Government Areas, we must clearly state that the Supreme Court did not declare the existing wards, polling units, or voter register as fake or fictitious.

“We are deeply concerned that INEC, in the course of its field operations and GIS mapping, appears to have exceeded its constitutional mandate by engaging in activities outside its electoral responsibilities, including the identification and recognition of communities, demographic interpretations, and territorial classifications. We maintain that INEC’s role is strictly administrative and electoral, not ethnographic or territorial.

“We further reject any attempt to rely on unofficial population estimates, aerial mapping interpretations, or artificially created community structures as the basis for electoral delineation. Any process that departs from constitutionally recognized data and lawful electoral procedures undermines the integrity and credibility of the democratic process.

“We also consider it necessary to correct the false narrative that the Ijaw and Urhobo ethnic groups in Warri Federal Constituency have been denied political representation. The political history of the constituency clearly demonstrates that both ethnic groups have occupied and continue to occupy significant political offices across Warri South, Warri South-West, and Warri North Local Government Areas.

“Furthermore, findings presented by independent geographic information and survey experts reveal major inconsistencies in the proposed polling unit coordinates released by INEC. According to these findings, several polling units were allegedly located outside their designated local government areas, while others reportedly fall within rivers, swamps, forests, Edo State, Ondo State, and other non-habitable locations.

“These findings raise serious questions about the credibility, legality, and technical integrity of the exercise.

“Accordingly, we call on the Federal Government to thoroughly investigate the conduct of the delineation exercise and hold accountable any officials found to have compromised the integrity of the process. We have already submitted our formal objections to INEC and the Office of the National Security Adviser, and we expect those concerns to be treated with the seriousness they deserve.

“Finally, we condemn any threat to peace, security, or national infrastructure in response to this process. We urge all stakeholders to pursue lawful, peaceful, and democratic engagement while INEC concludes consultations and reaches a final decision.

“We remain committed to fairness, constitutional order, justice, and the peaceful coexistence of all ethnic nationalities within the Warri Federal Constituency.”

Background of the dispute

The Supreme Court had, in Suit No. SC/143/2016, directed INEC to conduct a fresh delineation exercise in Warri South, Warri South-West and Warri North Local Government Areas. However, ILOT insists that the court did not declare the existing wards, polling units or voter register as fake or fictitious.

The leaders expressed deep concern that INEC appears to have exceeded its constitutional mandate by engaging in “identification and recognition of communities, demographic interpretations, and territorial classifications” – functions ILOT argues are ethnographic or territorial, not electoral.

Mapping anomalies raise alarm

Independent geographic information and survey experts have reportedly uncovered major inconsistencies in the proposed polling unit coordinates. According to the findings cited by ILOT, several polling units were allegedly located outside their designated local government areas, while others reportedly fall within rivers, swamps, forests, Edo State, Ondo State, and other non-habitable locations.

These revelations, ILOT said, raise serious questions about the credibility, legality and technical integrity of the entire exercise.

Call for investigation and peaceful engagement

ILOT has formally submitted its objections to INEC and the Office of the National Security Adviser. The group called on the Federal Government to thoroughly investigate the conduct of the delineation exercise and hold accountable any officials found to have compromised the process.

At the same time, the Itsekiri leaders condemned any threat to peace, security or national infrastructure in response to the process, urging all stakeholders to pursue lawful, peaceful and democratic engagement while INEC concludes consultations and reaches a final decision.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to fairness, constitutional order, justice and the peaceful coexistence of all ethnic nationalities within the Warri Federal Constituency.

For a better society

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