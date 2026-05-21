‎Ijaws, Urhobos of Warri applaud INEC delineation report, say it’s step in ensuring inclusivity

‎….Don’t fall for deceit, Itsekiri youths warn Amupitan

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‎EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

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‎The Ijaw and Urhobo ethnic nationalities in Warri Federal Constituency, Delta State, have applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for releasing the final report of the Supreme Court-ordered fresh delineation of electoral wards and polling units ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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‎This is just as the leadership of the Itsekiri National Youth Council (INYC) has called on the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Joash Ojo – Amupitan, SAN, not to fall for what they described as the recycled ” fraudulent delineation of Warri Federal Constituency, done by some officials of INEC, under the pretext of fresh delineation proposal.”

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‎The Ijaws, Urhobo groups, during a press briefing held on Thursday, May 21st at KFT Event Centre in Warri, described the commission’s actions as a major step towards addressing years of political agitations and ensuring inclusive participation in the political process within the Warri Federal Constituency.

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‎Speaking on behalf of the groups, Olorogun Victor Okumagba, said the Ijaws and Urhobos were satisfied with INEC’s compliance with the Supreme Court judgement in suit No. SC/413/2016 and the subsequent release of the final delineation report.

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‎He said the groups also appreciated the commission for creating additional State House of Assembly constituencies for Warri North and Warri South West Local Government Areas and directing political parties to commence primaries for candidates to represent the new constituencies in the 2027 elections.

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‎“The Ijaws and Urhobos of Warri applaud the Independent National Electoral Commission for acting in accordance with the order of the Supreme Court of Nigeria by releasing the final report of the delineation for the conduct of the 2027 general elections,” he said.

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‎“We also thank INEC for creating additional State House of Assembly constituencies for Warri North and Warri South West Local Government Areas of Delta State and the directive for political parties’ primaries to be conducted immediately for the nomination of candidates to represent the different political parties in these new constituencies in the 2027 general elections.”

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‎The groups further commended INEC for recommending the creation of an additional federal constituency for Warri North and Warri South West councils, describing the move as a significant response to longstanding political concerns in the area.

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‎According to them, the previous structure created feelings of oppression, exclusion and political alienation among the ethnic nationalities in the constituency due to limited political space.

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‎“Furthermore, we highly commend INEC for recommending the creation of additional Warri Federal Constituency II for Warri North and Warri South West Local Government Areas,” Okumagba stated.

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‎“The Ijaws and Urhobos clearly state that these actions of INEC in creating additional polling units, electoral wards, state constituencies and recommending the creation of additional federal constituencies in the implementation of the Supreme Court decision in SC/413/2016 have substantially addressed the political agitations and restored peace to the Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State.”

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‎The groups noted that one of the major gains of the delineation exercise was the recognition of the ethnic diversity within the Warri Federal Constituency, adding that the new arrangements would provide fair opportunities for all ethnic groups to participate in governance and representation.

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‎They also praised security agencies for maintaining law and order throughout the delineation process and pledged their readiness to participate fully in the 2027 general elections.

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‎“One of the most significant points in the newly created state constituencies is the recognition of the ethnic diversity of the people in Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State,” the statement added.

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‎“We also commend the security agencies for their collective efforts in maintaining law and order in the Warri Federal Constituency. Consequently, we express our collective resolve to fully cooperate and participate in the 2027 general elections in the Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State.”

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‎The Ijaw and Urhobo stakeholders also urged their people to remain peaceful and law-abiding throughout the electoral process while warning against any attempt to undermine the final delineation report released by INEC.

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‎They disclosed that representatives of the ethnic nationalities attended an emergency stakeholders’ meeting convened by INEC at its Delta State office in Asaba on Wednesday, where copies of the final report were presented to Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo leaders.

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‎“We were in Asaba, Delta State INEC headquarters and we were presented with the final copies of the report of the delineation exercise,” Okumagba said.

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‎“We want to urge the Nigerian State and all agencies of government that we are aware and holding copies of the final report of the delineation exercise. We advise in the interest of peace that there should not be any operation from any quarter otherwise, it will not be too palatable for the system and government of Nigeria.”

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‎Signatories contained in the press release included Olorogun Victor Okumagba, JP, Alaowei Denbo-Denbofa Owerkpodor, Dr Paul Bebenimibo and Chief John Edger Etonvor.

‎However, President of INYC, Comrade Appearance Afejuku, who gave the charge in a statement Thursday May 21, said what was presented to stakeholders at INEC office at Asaba Wednesday May 20, was rehash of the controversial wards/ units delineation report released by the Commission April 4, .2025, which was largely rejected by the Itsekiri Nation, due to the fraudulent importation of coordinates into Warri Federal Constituency and brazen attempt to cede Itsekiri homeland to her neighbours

‎While stating that Itsekiri Nation is not against implementation of the Supreme Court judgement on delineation, as it relates to Warri Federal Constituency, Afejuku, he called for fresh field work to effectively” capture densely populated Itsekiri communities such as Ugbuwangue, Ugbori, Ubeji, Egbokodo, Ifiekporo, Aja – Etan, Ijala – Ikeren, Omadino, Obodo, Abigborodo, Orugboh and Ugborodo Federated Communities” saying “proper field work on the aforesaid Itsekiri communities and several others, would justify calls by Itsekiri Nation for strict adherence to constitutional provisions, in carrying out the delineation exercise.”

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‎The Itsekiri youth leader welcomed the proposal for the creation of two more state constituencies and a federal constituency from Warri Federal Constituency, but emphasized: ” This should not amount to giving any jot of Itsekiri homeland to our ethnic neighbours or skewing the delineation exercise, to weaken the political and geographical dominance of Itsekiri Nation in Warri Federal Constituency.

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